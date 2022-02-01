Darragh McCullough: Imposing a limit on milk output makes no sense

How will the Food Vision Dairy Group square the circular problem of growing emissions? Delivering decreasing emissions from farming’s fastest growing sector will be a thankless job for the new high-level committee appointed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

At close to 1.6 million, more dairy cows are set to calve in the coming months than ever before in Irish history. But the problem gets worse. Figures show that the number of dairy pregnancies over the last 12 months indicate that there will be even more dairy cows starting to calve down in two years time.

Record high milk prices that saw farmers netting up to 60c a litre for milk in December will only pour fuel on the fire.

Dairy prices are predicted to remain strong for the coming year, making what was already one of the most profitable sectors in Irish farming even more tempting to those looking for a slice of the action.

High fuel and grain prices which traditionally drive dairy commodity prices up, coupled with limited scope for additional output among the dairy export superpowers, means that the Friesian cow is the safest bet for any young person looking to secure a living from farming in Ireland.

It should be a no-brainer. Not only is it profitable, Irish milk is also second only to milk from New Zealand as the most sustainable in the world.

Yet, in the last week the Government has tasked industry leaders to figure out a way to put the brakes on any further development of the sector.

The ironies don’t stop there. The Irish dairy sector could have gone through its current development phase 20 years ago if it wasn’t handcuffed at the time by an EU milk quota system.

Back then, no one was concerned about the environmental impact that Irish dairy cows, representing less than 2pc of the world’s milk output, would have on global warming.

But the political decision to finally scrap the quota regime didn’t happen until 2015, when the optics on bovines began to rapidly shift.

Just when Irish farmers thought they had the freedom to exploit their farms’ natural competitive advantage, talk about a new quota in the form of environmental restrictions began to emerge.

There is no talk about restricting the amount of spent fossil fuels that airlines spew into our skies. Planning permissions continue to be handed out for data centres that gobble so much energy that our old coal-burning power stations are brought back to life.

The Microsofts and Amazons of this world are able to ‘lock in’ supplies of renewable energy and plant acres of trees to offset their global-warming emissions.

But farmers aren’t allowed to even claim the carbon sequestration on the land that their cows graze, let alone offset emissions with forestry or renewable energy.

Instead, we are going to come up with some kind of scheme that limits additional milk production.

The same milk production that has created an estimated 10,000 jobs and generated real economic activity in the very heart of rural Ireland.

In the parishes and regions where no airline or tech executive would ever dream of living or investing. It is enough to make your blood boil.

I’m guessing that this dairy committee will not be allowed to suggest that the invisible hand of the market should figure out the optimum number of beef and dairy cattle for the country as a whole. That was obviously too politically dangerous for those relying on the votes from beef farmers.

Instead, it is up to Gerry Boyle to harness the Wisdom of Solomon and come up with a way that allows new entrants into dairying without the overall number of cows increasing.

Presumably some kind of a retirement scheme for older dairy farmers will be high on the list of options.

Capping cow numbers or even litres of output ignores all the potential for a reduction in emissions per litre, or per cow, as technologies like protected urea and methane-suppressing feeds begin to kick in.

But coming up with some kind of formula that would accurately reflect the actual emissions per farmer or per hectare is probably too complex to do right now.

Instead, the dairy sector is likely to be confronted with some kind of crude metric that ignores logic and panders to the politics of now.

The only hope can be that this latest attempt to impose a limit on Irish milk output becomes as redundant in time as the last milk quota system. Hopefully, it doesn’t take 33 years all over again.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie