Darragh McCullough: Imposing a limit on milk output makes no sense

Darragh McCullough

The dairy sector is likely to be confronted with some kind of crude metric Expand

How will the Food Vision Dairy Group square the circular problem of growing emissions? Delivering decreasing emissions from farming’s fastest growing sector will be a thankless job for the new high-level committee appointed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

At close to 1.6 million, more dairy cows are set to calve in the coming months than ever before in Irish history. But the problem gets worse. Figures show that the number of dairy pregnancies over the last 12 months indicate that there will be even more dairy cows starting to calve down in two years time.

