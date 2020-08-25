Darragh McCullough: I’m picking up the pieces after a pine marten’s Saturday night rampage in the turkey house

I was saying more than my prayers last Sunday morning when I got to the turkey house.

During the hours of darkness something had got into the shed for a bloody Saturday night take-out.

Unable to remove the 23 slain birds, the mass murderer had piled them neatly in one corner of the shed.

While a few of the defenceless creatures were beheaded, most had nothing more than their necks pinched, and a few lacerations on their chests.

It was all so shockingly pointless.

This was the same corrugated tin shed that we’d successfully accommodated hundreds of birds in over the last two years.

The flock is rounded up and locked in every evening, only to be released back into the field the following morning.

The biggest gaps in the shed were around the doors, but at a maximum of 70mm they were hardly gaping holes.

Up to now, my biggest concern has been a fox attack. But this was no fox attack. When a fox gets a bird in its jaws, it will shake it like a dog, and spreads feathers everywhere in the process.

In this case there was hardly a feather to be seen.

The remaining 300 birds cowered in the other corner of the shed, some with battle wounds indicating that they had been next on the hit-list.

All the clues pointed to either mink or pine martin.

While the resurgence in the latter has been credited with the saving of our red squirrels from total domination by their grey cousins, the pine martin is no friend of poultry farmers.

A mink, while smaller than their native lookalikes, would also have been well able to carry out a slaughter of my seven week-old birds. There is also a small stream about 10 metres from the shed, providing the perfect highway for this marauding water-lover.

Having discovered such a honeypot of easy takings, I was sure that the predator would be back, and possibly before nightfall.

The priority was to make the shed impenetrable. As a temporary fix we nailed up fine mesh that we had left over from some of tunnels.

A predator in the heat of hunt would make short work of the netting, but I reckoned they wouldn’t be able to claw at it behind the tin sheeting when the door was shut.

Pine martins are a protected species. Mink are the polar opposite, in that if you catch one, you are obliged to kill it.

But where the welfare of stock such as poultry is being clearly compromised, you can apply for a licence to trap and dispose of whatever turns up.

After trying a few unattended OPW phone numbers and receiving automated ‘on annual leave’ emails, I began to lose any hope of getting a response from officialdom this side of Christmas.

After waiting for 24 hours, I decided that I’d need to act in order to save my turkeys.

A quick google brought up mink traps from Mac Eoin General Merchants in Kerry. The whole episode has already cost me over €1,000, so another €40 for a potential solution seemed like value. And the following day the mink trap duly arrived.

A bit of YouTubing, and I was attempting to bait my first mink trap with a dollop of peanut and a few leaves and branches camouflaging the cage.

The next morning I was down to the trap like a shot, hoping for the best, but also slightly nervous about what was awaiting me.

Alas, nothing but a still gleaming and very empty trap.

Later that morning however, I got an unexpected call. It was a wildlife ranger from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, ringing to tell me that he’d be out in 30 minutes.

He was very understanding and really wanted to ensure that I would be able to tell the difference between a mink and pine martin. There was also some discussion about finding a suitable habitat for relocating the predator if he did in fact turn out to be a pine martin.

Somewhere west of Connemara was what I had in mind, but the environmentalists are keen to keep the poor fellas as close to their place of birth as possible.

But the ranger was also able to put me in touch with local trapper, Barry Nolan, who was full of good ideas.

So the dead pigeon that the cat had presented at my office door that morning now found itself usefully cable-tied to one end of the trap, with a trail of a mixture of its feathers along with some sardine scented oil leading up to the cage.

We await the next nocturnal visitor with some anticipation.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed enterprise at www.elmgrovefarm.ie in Meath.