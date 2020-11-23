Darragh McCullough: IFA need to get real about the future of dairy farming

The latest example of the parallel universe that Irish farmers’ most important lobby group seems to reside in came with the statement that “IFA will reject any proposal to impose EPA licensing on dairy farmers”.

The statement continued in this trenchant tone, describing the such a move as “over the top”, “disproportionate” and “tantamount to using a sledge hammer to break a nut”, before it dismissed the whole concept as a kite-flying exercise.

OK, nobody volunteers for more paperwork, regulations and expense. And that is undoubtedly what would happen on dairy farms subject to EPA licensing.

But why does the IFA think that it’s OK for pig units of more than 250 sows to be subject to an EPA licence, while a dairy farm milking 250 cows should be exempt?

The nutrient load is the exact same from both units. And just because the cows will be out spreading their own poo and pee around the fields during the nine or 10 months of grazing doesn’t reduce the nutrient load in that immediate area.

If anything, it concentrates it since it will be almost all spread in fields that are within a mile of the milking parlour.

By contrast, the pig farmer often draws slurry miles before spreading.

You can claim that intensive dairy farmers are already subjected to restrictions under the nitrates directive and derogations.

But the problem for our post-quota ever-expanding dairy industry is that these restrictions aren’t convincing anybody outside the sector that it isn’t responsible for the gradual and continual slide in water quality standards.

The biggest issues with nitrates in our water bodies correspond neatly with the regions where dairy expansion has been most intense.

Nitrates derogations are managed by the Department of Agriculture and, rightly or wrongly, the Department is seen as too close to the farm sector to be able to police the environment properly.

That’s the EPA’s job. My argument is that we should let the EPA do its job and police intensive dairy farms so that the sector can credibly claim to be held to the highest independently verifiable standards.

The last leg of the argument that you’ll hear from IFA stalwarts on this issue is that dairy farmers can’t be dealing with the cost of EPA licensing.

Of course, pig farmers could make the same claim. It’s not as if pig farming is a licence to print money.

But in the same way that the IFA pooh-poohed a recent Teagasc study that showed that Irish dairy farmers were among the most profitable in Europe, they always seem compelled to play the poor mouth when there’s any suggestion that a farmer might actually be making a tidy profit.

The figures show that, year after year, dairying here makes a great return for those willing to give it the enormous commitment and energy that it requires.

This is nothing that any farmer or farm representative should feel the need to apologise for.

Large dairy farmers should be able to afford EPA licensing. And being able to prove that you are operating an intensive farm business to the highest environmental standards in the land should be the norm.

I’ll go one step further. The industry needs EPA licensing in order to protect its social licence to keep producing.

Just look at the case made by An Taisce against the extension of processing facilities at Glanbia’s Belview site. They aren’t arguing about the environmental impact of the plant itself. They are taking issue with the impact of the all the extra cows up-stream that would be required fill the plant’s pipes with milk.

They argue that the Blackwater river catchment is already maxed out in terms of the nutrient load that it can handle.

This is the new milk quota taking shape — the environmental cap on output from Ireland’s most intensive dairy areas, based on what the science is saying about the water quality in that area.

The IFA can rant and rave all it wants. But dairy farmers need to keep their eyes on the prize. If they are lucky enough to be already up and going, they need to be careful about dismissing regulations that will protect their right to continue.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath

www.elmgrovefarm.ie