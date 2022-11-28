Darragh McCullough: If the State can’t recruit workers for €75,000, I’ve no chance of finding a manager for €40,000

I finally had a bit of luck last week with an issue that has been causing me a lot of heartache on the farm over the last couple of months.

Finding people to work is a massive issue across the western world at the moment.

There are 10 million job vacancies in the US, with ‘just’ six million people listed as unemployed.

A similar trend exists across Europe, and Ireland’s red-hot economy makes the labour situation here among the most acute.

I wince when I hear that the State and big corporations are struggling to find applicants, let alone suitable candidates, for jobs paying well north of €75,000 a year.

What hope has the agricultural sector of attracting and holding skilled labour in the face of this level of competition?

Remember, if an employee is earning €75,000, the employer is shelling out about €40 per hour for every working hour when PRSI is included. That’s before any additional benefits such as pension payments, car, fuel, etc.

So you won’t be surprised to hear that I’ve been struggling to recruit a manager for my 100 acre flower business.

I thought that a salary of €40,000, along with bonuses for the right candidate, would hit the mark, but there’s been very few serious applicants.

I advertised the job online to maximise the number of eyeballs that might see it, but the only international applicants seemed to be lads in Uzbekistan, Kenya and Pakistan looking to improve their English.

Yes, they all had agricultural experience, but I didn’t fancy their chances of lasting long in daffodil fields in the rain and wind of a typical Irish January, February and March.

But a crop manager was just one half of my recruitment challenge. A couple of months ago, I lost a fair chunk of my Romanian staff. The business here, because of its horticultural nature, is very labour intensive, with an annual payroll of close to €500,000.

Almost all of that labour was supplied by Romanians, many of whom were related. When things were good, everyone was happy. But fall out with one and you fall out with the lot.

Even though we were at the end of the season, the walk-out still left me very exposed. Suddenly, I found myself relearning tasks that I had delegated years ago.

Maybe it was the stress of the break-up or the list of urgent to-do jobs that stuck to me like a shadow, but I’ve spent weeks feeling brittle and exhausted.

Traumatic episodes like this also dint your self confidence, with a constant drone of ‘what ifs’ in your head about things that you could have done differently.

However, it was a nettle that had to be grasped, so I can’t afford to indulge myself in guessing games. At the same time, it was an eye-opener to get stuck into work that I had grown slightly oblivious to as the years slipped by.

The first suggestion of a breakthrough came with a phone call from a previous staff member who knew about my labour issues. I had spent the previous two months emailing, posting on social media and reaching out to all kinds of contacts to source a new pool of workers.

But that one phone call left me confident again about selling 12 million daffodils that are due to be picked next spring.

Up to that point, I was beginning to wonder if a horticultural enterprise that is so dependent on seasonal labour makes sense in an economy that is turbo-charged by high powered jobs in pharma, IT and financial services.

I was guilty of fantasising about other farming enterprises where the labour requirement is at the opposite extreme. The best example is probably the 1,000 acre grain farmer that, with one full-timer and modern high output kit, can cover ground at their ease.

Or a low-input drystock operation that has eliminated the requirement for any hired help, even on farms with well over 150 acres in the mix. This latter example will be the blueprint for the organic farms that EU and national policy is pushing hard.

From my vantage point, these one-man operations have the lure of stress-free idylls. But I wonder about the implications of a huge tranche of Irish farming transitioning to lower output farming.

The profit might be as good, or even better, than at present on many drystock farms. It will also be better for the environment, but what will the removal of so much turnover from the agri sector mean for rural Ireland? What will it mean for the relevance of Irish agriculture to the rest of the economy?

As someone said to me this week, intensive farmers “spend big”. On my farm, labour is the big ticket expense, but any full-time conventional farmer will spend tens of thousands on meal, fertiliser, seed and machinery every year.

Will it be missed if we hit our target of 25pc of farmers going organic?

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.