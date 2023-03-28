Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: If farmers want to win the public over, then a national open day should be an annual event

Darragh McCullough

Jack and Orla Mac Giolla Bhríde with their son Rían at the charity open day at Elmgrove Flower Farm Expand

Close

Jack and Orla Mac Giolla Bhríde with their son Rían at the charity open day at Elmgrove Flower Farm

Jack and Orla Mac Giolla Bhríde with their son Rían at the charity open day at Elmgrove Flower Farm

Jack and Orla Mac Giolla Bhríde with their son Rían at the charity open day at Elmgrove Flower Farm

Why don’t more Irish farmers host open days? This was the question I was asking myself after throwing our own gates open to the public over the last week.

Admittedly, I was anxious about how things would work until the day itself.

Most Watched

Privacy