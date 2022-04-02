Farming

Darragh McCullough: I was warned off taking in Ukrainians but they have been a joy

We are lucky enough to have a home that can help people make a new start – it feels pretty good

Helping hand: Varvara Kulaksyz (5) in Newbridge House, Donabate, Co Dublin as part of the Play in Peace Initiative, set up to to help families fleeing from Ukraine. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson Expand

Darragh McCullough

We took in four Ukrainians last week. I’m hesitant to label them refugees since that paints a picture in many people’s minds of starving destitutes, clothed in rags.

There are two women who are cousins, in their 30s, and worked as hairdressers and beauticians before the Russian invasion. One has 15-year-old twins. They would all merge seamlessly into any Irish crowd.

