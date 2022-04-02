Darragh McCullough: I was warned off taking in Ukrainians but they have been a joy

We took in four Ukrainians last week. I’m hesitant to label them refugees since that paints a picture in many people’s minds of starving destitutes, clothed in rags.

There are two women who are cousins, in their 30s, and worked as hairdressers and beauticians before the Russian invasion. One has 15-year-old twins. They would all merge seamlessly into any Irish crowd.

It all happened quite suddenly. My mum had texted me the week before asking if we’d be open to taking any refugees in. I talked it over with Herself, and had our minds made up in the space of about a minute.

We live in a farmhouse with plenty of spare rooms and it would have been criminal to say no.

We can well afford the extra grub, heating and whatever else is required to provide a safe haven for people fleeing a war.

But… As the days after that initial text slipped by, my head was playing through the various scenarios that we might be volunteering for.

What if they’ve been so traumatised that they’re unstable, all over the place, desperate?

Myself and Herself are away at work from 8am until 6pm at least five days a week.

What if they fleece the place when we’re away? Wreck the joint? Invite all their pals in for a vodka-fuelled session in honour of the old sod?

A Russian I know didn’t help put my mind at ease.

“Jesus, Darragh, be very careful there. Those Ukrainians are different. Not good people,” they warned me, with deadly seriousness.

This Russian has Ukrainian cousins, and has lived in Ireland for the last 20 years and has a successful business here. So surely they had a reasonably balanced view of the big picture. What had I just let myself in for?

So when the call finally came in last week to say that our Ukrainians would be on a night flight into Dublin, I found myself driving to the airport with some trepidation.

On arrival, I was directed to the old terminal building, where officials from various government Departments worked under the glow of lights to process the paperwork for families that were spilling through the double doors with their big weighty suitcases every few minutes.

To one side, a little boy who couldn’t have been more than four years old stood straining on his mother’s arm.

My Ukrainian is non-existent, but I’m guessing his pleas were along the lines of that age-old query: ‘can we go home now?’

After initial hellos, there wasn’t much chat. Our group of four were bundled into the car, along with their bags, and a quiet drive back through the night to the farm ensued.

My instinct was that they were as anxious as myself about how the next few hours, days and weeks would pan out. On top of that, after a two-weeks, 4,000km journey, they were knackered, and just needed sleep.

It was only a few days later that I learned from Herself that they thought one of the bedrooms we had offered was “too special” to stay in, so they doubled up the remaining rooms.

And that reaction exemplifies the experience ever since. They do their best to minimise any encroachment on our lives, making themselves invisible much of the time.

We’ve shared meals and chatted about ordinary things via amazing voice recognition translation apps on the phones.

There have been a few laughs, and a bit of table tennis, and plenty of offers of English lessons, lifts and money from friends and family.

Their PPS numbers are due any day, which will allow them immediate access to unemployment payments and child support.

There have been a number of job applications to hair and beauty salons in the locality.

And like a lot of things, all our fears of the unknown have been proven to be wildly overblown.

We are lucky enough to have a home that can help people make a new start. It feels pretty good.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie