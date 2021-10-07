Darragh McCullough: I thought the €9,000 electricity bill was a mistake, but I was wrong...

When was the last time you saw a bill that make you want to puke? My electricity bill last month did the trick for me.

At first I thought the €9,000 total was a mistake. Normally we wouldn’t use more than €2,000 in a month, so I decided it wasn’t worth getting excited about.

Except it wasn’t a mistake. I had been coasting along in a contract where the supplier was charging the wholesale market spot price. That sounded good back in 2020 when prices were never more than 14c per kilowatt hour (kWh) for daytime use, and as little as 6c/kWh for night rates.

When the 12-month deal elapsed in April, I had a conversation with them that went along these lines:

Me: “These rates are 50pc higher than what I was paying this time last year”.

Desperate

Salesperson: “I know, it’s desperate, isn’t it?”

Me: “Can you not do any better rate than this?”

Salesperson: “Well, I could lock you in at the current rates, but then you’ll be stuck at them for the next 12 months, and usually they come down during the summer, so maybe it would be worth your while sitting tight for now, and sure if you get a better offer, or you want to fix, you can do that whenever you want to.”

Me: “Sounds good. Let’s do that”.

And like most farmers, that’s the last time I thought about electricity until I got the bill last month.

The next morning, with a rising sense of dread I realised that the bill was actually bona fide.

A couple of things had moved the goal-posts. Overall activity on the farm has increased the baseline by about €1,000 per month. During July and August we really drink power here because we turn on huge fans to blast air through the onions and daffodil bulbs to dry them out and prevent moulds growing.

And in the perfect storm that engineered the highest electricity bill of my life, the spot market price for day-time power rocketed to over 30c/kWh. It was effectively double what I had been paying 12 months previously.

Even the solar panels I installed 12 months ago weren’t able to cushion that type of price spike.

Suddenly there was a fire lit under me. Perhaps even an inferno.

Looking for quotes from electricity suppliers can melt your brain the same way that phone companies do by bundling up different packages that you simply can’t compare on the basic price per unit.

Eventually, I relied on a broker that got me onto a rate that guarantees 20c/kWh for daytime rates over the next 12 months.

This is just one tiny example of the disaster zone that Irish electricity supply has become.

Much like the way I slept-walked into bills that were totally exposed to the vagaries of the global market, the Irish Government appears to be doing the same with our national supply.

The idea that 30pc of our power will be gobbled up by data centres, forcing us to turn on coal-chugging power plants to cope with power shortages makes any other emission mitigation effort look like the height of silliness.

Especially when you consider some of the really obvious renewable energy solutions that have been mouldering in ministerial drawers for years by now.

For example, there are sheds on almost every one of the 100,000 farms in Ireland today. If only half of those farmers were incentivised to put up 30kW of panels on their shed roofs, it would generate 1,500MW of power.

It’s not that fanciful. Fly over any part of western Europe and marvel at the number of sheds that have solar panels on top.

Shed roof-space would be so much better than 7,500 acres of land that would be required by solar farms to generate the same amount of power.

It would also democratise the income that can be generated from electricity by giving more people a chance to participate in its generation.

Gobbling

And it would side-step much of the distribution challenges posed by large-scale projects that foreign investors have been gobbling up here.

At 30c/kWh, even battery storage becomes a runner, and that makes the potential for this solar power almost limitless.

Wouldn’t the hundreds of millions that the Government is already forking out on carbon credits and fines because they are failing to meet their environmental targets be better spent subsidising a green energy revolution that lets every parish help make Ireland self-sufficient in energy?

Instead, a handful of applicants are being granted access annually to export power to the grid.

The Green Party’s Minister for Energy Eamon Ryan has been promising reforms, but the word on the grapevine is that those with solar panel installations won’t be allowed to export more than 30pc of their power to the national grid.

Where’s the sense in that? If I only use 60pc of the power from my panels, surely it makes sense for the State to utilise the other 40pc when it is the very definition of clean, green energy?

Maybe I’m supposed to shut up and just pay my bills, but right now I’m livid about everything to do with our energy sector.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie