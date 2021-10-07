Farming

Darragh McCullough: I thought the €9,000 electricity bill was a mistake, but I was wrong...

solar panel on a farm shed Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

When was the last time you saw a bill that make you want to puke? My electricity bill last month did the trick for me.

At first I thought the €9,000 total was a mistake. Normally we wouldn’t use more than €2,000 in a month, so I decided it wasn’t worth getting excited about.

Except it wasn’t a mistake. I had been coasting along in a contract where the supplier was charging the wholesale market spot price. That sounded good back in 2020 when prices were never more than 14c per kilowatt hour (kWh) for daytime use, and as little as 6c/kWh for night rates.

