Darragh McCullough: I need to step back — but saying ‘no’ to new ideas feels like capitulation

It looks like an extra from the set of Mad Max, just without the souped-up wheels or Mel Gibson. But after 30 years of spitting out millions of packs of onions and daffodil bulbs, my Affeldt packing machine is starting to look a lot grungier than its German designers ever intended.

While it was the height of Vorsprung durch Technik in its day, now just turning it on requires everyone to hold their breath to see if the screen lights up.

And while getting it going is an achievement, keeping it going is a matter of faith and prayer.

If a part wears out it can’t be replaced because the manufacturer ceased to exist many moons ago.

Burnt-out control boards that have been re-soldered and patched up, weigh-cells salvaged off wreckages of similar machines, and a motley collection of motors and conveyors make it look distinctly un-Teutonic.

We’re on the last week of packing with the old dear for another year, and my gut tells me that this will be her last.

It has been just one of the things that made my farming life a little too uncomfortable over the last 12 months.

The biggest stresses in life are those that we feel we’ve no control over. I’d classify machinery in that bracket, since any time I find myself staring into the bowels of a piece of kit, I feel like I’m staring at some indecipherable hieroglyphic.

Depending on your point of view, I was lucky or unlucky enough to inherit a lot of aged but specialised kit designed for odd-ball jobs like packing daffodil bulbs.

To replace a packer like the Affeldt, I’m looking at a minimum of €100,000 for a new machine. Even a decent second-hand one would be north of €20,000.

With supermarket deals being year-to-year gigs, I wouldn’t have the volume of throughput or the certainty of a contract required to justify the outlay on another machine.

So it’ll probably end up being another job that I’ll contract out to a bigger player next year.

Off-loading key operations seems to be how more and more of my farming operation is developing.

Up until this year, I was gung-ho to take on any farming opportunity that crossed my path.

That took me into cereal growing, polytunnels, websites, farmers’ markets, a dairy partnership, onions, poultry, Christmas trees and more.

And up until a year ago, I loved almost every minute of it.

Granted, it has never been fun when crops failed, livestock died, or machines acted up.

But it wasn’t until this year that the level of stress involved with keeping so many plates spinning started to get under my skin.

I told myself for a while that it was just because I hadn’t had a decent holiday since Covid hit, but even after a break this summer I still don’t feel hungry for much more.

My Better Half will nod sagely here, and point out that she’s been telling me for years to cop on and stop taking on more projects.

While I’m actively trying to do less, it does feel kind of wrong. Saying ‘no thanks’ to new ideas is harder than I thought it would be. It feels a little like capitulation.

But when the phone started hopping this week with wheat to be cut, grain to be hauled, onions to be harvested, and my poor auld Affeldt limping along through the last of the daffodil bulbs, I knew that something had to change.

Maybe it could all be done if I had better machinery. Or perhaps I need to be better at managing staff.

But that would require each of the enterprises to scale up even more to justify all the extra expense. And what if it doesn’t work?

It’s the classic Catch 22 that small business owners have always struggled with.

Maybe I should spend less time agonising over it and just get on with it — there’s the man to bale the straw ringing now!