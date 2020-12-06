Darragh McCullough: I know where me and my money don't belong when it comes to buying land

I got my come-uppance earlier this year when I went to have a go at buying some mountainy land in the West.

There’s no official figures to prove this, but I reckon that land prices have taken a nice bump up this year.

Some €18,000/ac was paid online for a farm in Wexford last month and I see €30,000/ac was secured for a farm up in my home county near Ashbourne.

Whether it’s being bought by farmers or not is beside the point. When banks are charging people negative interest rates for money on deposit, land is probably a better home for money than any financial institution.

So you’ll understand my excitement when I saw a piece in the Farming Independent earlier this year about 425ac of remote mountain land being guided at €250,000.

That works out at less than €600/ac. Granted, it was basically the side of a mountain that was never going to be suitable for forestry, and the little I know about hill sheep farming tells me that there’s barely a bob in it.

But I also knew that convergence and flattening of EU farm payments meant that there had to be subsidy worth close to 70pc of the national average on every acre of that land.

In ballpark figures, that’s close to €70/ac, and that’s before factoring in disadvantaged area payments, along with possible GLAS and sheep welfare payments. Between the top-ups and the rest of the flattening that is promised over the coming years, I reckon there’s a good €100/ac in subsidies for this land over the next 20 years.

But a guaranteed return on the investment in less than 10 years seemed a bit too good to be true, so I rang up the selling agents. But they assured me that all my calculations were spot on, and that €250,000 was what they considered a reasonable guide price.

Determined not to let a golden opportunity pass me by, I set off early on a Saturday morning for the for 600km round-trip. Two hours across the flat midlands, then into the picture postcard villages of Cong and Clonbur, and finally up into the stunningly deserted Partry mountains that soar on the western flanks of Lough Mask.

Nearly four hours after leaving home, I reached the end of a long cul-de-sac in a secluded mountain valley, surrounded by spectacular scenery. The only problem was that I couldn’t see beyond my nose with the thick blanket of fine but insistent rain that had enveloped the landscape around me.

There was no reception, and I had no idea where the owner was.

Suddenly I caught sight of a fella kitted out in his oil-skins working away with his sheep in a pen a few yards ahead.

"How’s it going?” I said as brightly as I could manage with the rain blowing in my window suddenly feeling a bit more stinging that misting.

"Grand altogether,” came the reply as the farmer digested my reg-plate, accent and my potential for an up-coming bidding match.

"Are ya thinking of buying down this way?” he asked, grinning despite – or perhaps because of – the weather.

"Ah sure, didn’t I see it in the paper, and when I was out this way, I thought I’d give it a look,” I lied, with all the transparency of a senior infant.

We rapidly established that I was the fella off the telly, and he was interested in buying the land.

"Will you have a go at it yourself?” I ventured.

"Ah, sure I will, God willing,” he replied truthfully.

I made my excuses and pulled off back up the road. I was mentally backing out of this idea of buying land in a place where I felt neither me nor my money belonged.

As it turned out, I had nothing to be worrying about. When I spoke to the landowner a while later he told me bidding had already reached €460,000.

And with that, I retreated back to my jeep, and back out onto the M6, and back home to Meath.