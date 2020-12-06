Farming

Farming

Darragh McCullough: I know where me and my money don't belong when it comes to buying land

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath Expand

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

I got my come-uppance earlier this year when I went to have a go at buying some mountainy land in the West.

There’s no official figures to prove this, but I reckon that land prices have taken a nice bump up this year.

Some €18,000/ac was paid online for a farm in Wexford last month and I see €30,000/ac was secured for a farm up in my home county near Ashbourne.

