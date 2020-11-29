Darragh McCullough: How we took our chances to forget about Covid for one night

I got to hug my parents for the first time in eight months last Wednesday night. What a sign of the times that this would be the most memorable moment from my big win at the An Post National Book awards.

When I was sitting down to write the first draft of The Great Irish Farm Book last January, never did I dream that the book would scoop a national award.

Normally it’s a big glitzy event with everyone done up to the nines and gushing about each other’s books.

But Covid 19 has stripped all that frivolity from the festive season, and the only way to host the awards was by dialling in all the winners via Zoom and broadcasting it online.

I started getting a suspicious number of emails and phonecalls about a week before the event, from a variety of publicists and producers about setting up a Zoom call for “a chat” about the book.

The organisers were caught between a rock and a hard place. They couldn’t run the risk of Ireland’s infamous broadband network crashing on the night as the host tried to connect with each winner.

But to do a pre-recorded acceptance speech, the trophy had to be delivered first so it could be waved around on screen.

God bless the poor delivery fella that was trying to get the inscribed glassware out to me on time for the pre-recorded Zoom call.

I was down in the field with the turkeys when a call came in from the courier who only told me that he had ‘a package’.

He got a ratty enough reception when he told me he couldn’t use postcodes or Google maps to find the farm. And he seemed to have no clue about finding his way around the area.

Sure why was he annoying me about how to do his job I fumed!

Of course, when I realised that the package was actually the trophy, all of the ‘surprise, you’re a winner’ was ruined for the Zoom call with the producers of the awards ceremony.

However, after nearly 20 years of ‘greeting’ interviewees as I walk into shot for Ear to the Ground stories, you get the hang of the pretend spontaneous.

The hardest thing was finding a presentable book shelf to position myself in front of to big up my literary look.

A jumble of step-ladders, pots and half the fore-mentioned book collection later, I had the lap-top precariously balanced at just the right height, surrounded by lamps to hide the bags under my eyes.

While the cat was out of the bag for me, I thought that I’d try to give the folks a bit of a surprise by pretending that the organisers told me to be ready ‘in case’ I needed to take a call.

So myself and Aoife arrived at their house in our best bib and tucker, and after a bit of fussing to get the internet up on the telly, we settled into the broadcast.

But the parents saw the first winner, Neven Maguire, waving around his trophy on the Zoom call with Evelyn O’Rourke, they threw me consoling looks, convinced that I was out of the picture.

While I played along, I knew that Aoife had my own lump of glassware hidden in her handbag beside the chair. Meanwhile, the Junior Children’s Book of the Year category rolled around, and the roll-call of nominees played out on-screen.

Next the Specsavers representative was doing his ‘and the winner is...The Great Irish Farm Book written by Darragh McCullough and illustrated by Sally Caulwell!’

I let out a couple of whoops and was suddenly brandishing the trophy, while my parents were momentarily caught between parallel worlds playing out simultaneously on their TV and in their living room.

A heartbeat later they realised the rouse and leapt to their feet with their own excitement and joy.

In that moment of confusion and happiness all thoughts of social distancing and Covid protocols were forgotten and the hugs rolled in.

It felt great, even if I was holding my breath and ignoring small panicked voice in my head whining ‘Covid Alert! Covid Alert!

But for this one night, and this small moment of unbridled joy, we took our chances. After all, who’s to say there will ever be a ‘next time’?