Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: How we took our chances to forget about Covid for one night

Winning an An Post prize with his children's book came with a big bonus for Darragh: he got to hug his parents for the first time in eight months

Darragh McCullough and illustrator Sally Caulwell with their book and award Expand

Close

Darragh McCullough and illustrator Sally Caulwell with their book and award

Darragh McCullough and illustrator Sally Caulwell with their book and award

Darragh McCullough and illustrator Sally Caulwell with their book and award

I got to hug my parents for the first time in eight months last Wednesday night. What a sign of the times that this would be the most memorable moment from my big win at the An Post National Book awards.

When I was sitting down to write the first draft of The Great Irish Farm Book last January, never did I dream that the book would scoop a national award.

Normally it’s a big glitzy event with everyone done up to the nines and gushing about each other’s books.

Privacy