Darragh McCullough: How my brush with death is a timely reminder that we can never take our eye off the ball

I had a near miss last week. You know the ones. For a few minutes afterwards, you’re good for nothing, having just realised that, only for the grace of God, you were dead.

It was a simple enough thing. We were doing some work on one of the sheds. An internal window about 4.5m high off the ground needed its big heavy metal frame pushed out before we could block up the space.

After hammering away at the frame for a few minutes, I realised that the frame was fixed in place by a couple of threaded bars that were drilled into the surrounding wall. I had already cut these fixings flush with the frame, but the butts of the bars embedded in the wall were still catching the holes in the frame.

So I resorted to a punch and hammer to knock the butts further into the wall, and free up the frame.

My aim with a lump-hammer is dodgy enough at the best of times, so I was leaning out through the window to get a decent angle on the punch.

What I hadn’t copped was that when the last butt was pushed in, the frame was ready to fall. All 200kg of it. It happened in the blink of an eye. One second I was hammering away at the punch, next, the frame was on the ground.

In that split second it gave my head a heavy graze. My crown had been at just the right angle to let the huge weight skim off it rather than properly catch the back of my head on the way down.

Now a few days later, I have a very tender bump on top of my head, well scabbed over, and only painful when I raise my eyebrows too high.

Which tends to happen every time I have a little flashback.

“Why the hell were you not wearing a helmet?” demanded my wife when I told her that evening.

I had mistakenly expected a bit of sympathy. But she was having none of it.

“And why didn’t you realise that the frame was going to go?” she followed. “And what were you thinking off leaning out through the window when you could have come at it from the other side?”

They were all valid questions, and ones that I had no answers for.

If it had been one of the lads here who work for me, I would have been asking the same questions. Haven’t I spent thousands over the years on hard-hats, harnesses, safety training, hoist hire?

Yet there I was setting a terrible example, and lucky not to pay the ultimate price.

There’s always plenty of reasons why we ignore a safer option. There’s no time. The helmet would get in the way. It keeps falling off. The harness is uncomfortable and hassle. And so on.

But who would be making those excuses if someone died on your farm this week?

It was a timely reminder that we need to plan extra time for any job to be able to factor in the safety considerations.

Usually, the opposite is the case when there’s a project on. Everybody is flat out, working long days, making the most of the dry conditions, the extra daylight, and whatever extra help has been drafted in the job.

But there are a multitude of dangers lurking around every corner on a farm, and we cannot afford to become blasé about them.

When there’s something extra in the mix like silage or harvest or construction, the chances of an accident increase.

To then ignore the safety measures and tools that are often at hand, as I did, is just inexcusable.

Now I’m off to sort that add-on for the insurance policy to cover the rest of the building work. The last few days have convinced me it’s a small price to pay in the greater scheme of things.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie



