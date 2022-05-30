Farming

Darragh McCullough: How my brush with death is a timely reminder that we can never take our eye off the ball

We can convince ourselves there are good reasons not to take the safer option… I did that and nearly paid the ultimate price

Close shave: Darragh McCullough says, 'ignoring the safety measures, as I did, is just inexcusable'

I had a near miss last week. You know the ones. For a few minutes afterwards, you’re good for nothing, having just realised that, only for the grace of God, you were dead.

It was a simple enough thing. We were doing some work on one of the sheds. An internal window about 4.5m high off the ground needed its big heavy metal frame pushed out before we could block up the space.

