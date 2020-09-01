Darragh McCullough: How many more fatalities will it take before the farm sector grasps the nettle on safety?

I gave myself a good scare last week when I attended a safety training day.

Without the cert to say that I had completed Safe Pass training, I was going to lose out on a contract to supply flower bulbs to a big construction site up in Dublin.

When I went up to have a look at the site, I only got in by the skin of my teeth because the site manager insisted that everyone, visitor or not, had to have a Safe Pass to get in the gate.

It struck me as I drove home that the rigour with which formal safety training is now enforced on sites is exactly what needs to happen on farms.

Up to the early Noughties, construction sites had the exact same track record in safety as farming — abysmal.

The boom was intensifying, and the combination of inexperienced workers and ever-increasing workloads meant that construction sites were cementing their dubious claim to being the most deadly workplaces in Ireland.

But the construction workers’ unions kicked up, and new regulations were introduced that revolutionised how construction sites approach safety.

Accidents and, crucially, lethal incidents almost halved over the following decade from an average of about 11 deaths per 100,000 employed to closer to six per 100,000.

Over the same period the number of farming accidents has barely budged from about 20 deaths per year. As a result, agriculture now bears the awful mantle of being the most lethal occupation in Ireland.

It has got to the stage where building sites now account for half as many fatalities as farms, despite employing twice as many people.

I’ve been reporting on farm accidents for over 20 years, and during that time I can’t claim that I’ve seen a big change in attitudes.

I was reminded of those attitudes during the Safe Pass training course last week.

It was an intense day: all the legislation, risk assessment methodology, statistics and terminology was unleashed on us over the course of nine hours with minimal breaks.

After a few hours, I wasn’t the only one reeling from a realisation that I could be locked up for some of the stunts that pass as standard practice on my farm. One of other participants was clearly reaching breaking point.

The man wasn’t in the first flush of his youth, and clearly employed several tradesmen in his business.

The tutor had just dropped the bombshell that it would be illegal to ask an employee to drill a hole in a wall from a ladder.

“A person must have three points of contact with a ladder at all times. There’s just no way you can do that and hold a drill, which also requires two hands, at the same time,” he explained.

“Sure how are we supposed to get anything done in this country if we’ve to adhere to all these rules and regulations!” the eldest student in the room exploded.

“If I have to get a hoist every time a fella needs to drill a hole or clean a gutter, and he can’t get into the hoist without a harness, which in turn has to be certified every six months, every €100 job becomes a €1,000 job!”

He wasn’t wrong. In fact, he forgot to mention that the man getting into the harness would also need a one-day training session on working at heights to be fully compliant with the law.

But then what price do we put on keeping those around us safe?

When the stadiums were being built in London for the 2012 Olympics, there were no reported fatalities during the 80- million-man-hour build. The same task four years later in Rio de Janeiro claimed the lives of at least 11.

How much a life is valued says a lot about a society.

It wouldn’t take a genius to adapt the well-practised health and safety regulations from construction to a farming situation.

Granted, there won’t be a manager sitting at the gate of every farm looking for a Safe Pass.

But it would be so easy to link a register of farmers who have completed a Safe Pass training course within the last four years to the pay-out of CAP monies?

Our farm leadership have been running scared of this issue for so long I’ve given up on expecting them to suddenly support any drastic move like this.

Instead, it will have to come from grassroots, and probably from the grassroots that are left behind picking up the pieces after so many terrible farm accidents that happen every year.

Darragh McCullough farms in Meath

