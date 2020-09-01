Farming

Darragh McCullough: How many more fatalities will it take before the farm sector grasps the nettle on safety?

Darragh McCullough

I gave myself a good scare last week when I attended a safety training day.

Without the cert to say that I had completed Safe Pass training, I was going to lose out on a contract to supply flower bulbs to a big construction site up in Dublin.

When I went up to have a look at the site, I only got in by the skin of my teeth because the site manager insisted that everyone, visitor or not, had to have a Safe Pass to get in the gate.