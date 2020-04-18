Farming

Darragh McCullough: How divorced are people from the reality of food production?

Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in to keep up with demand for food (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Darragh McCullough

I was asking myself this as the Keelings controversy raged on every media outlet this week.

The soft fruit company had taken the decision to charter a flight from Bulgaria to get their pickers in before the start of the season.

As usual some of the Twitter commentary was hilariously ridiculous.