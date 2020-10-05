Darragh McCullough: How dairy can fix its damaged reputation

| 10.2°C Dublin
Instead of worrying about improving its environmental PR, the milk business should focus on fixing the problem. And here are five easy steps...
Despite the headlines painting them as environmental terrorists, dairy farmers shouldn’t despair.
Offering words of comfort to our most profitable farmers might sound a bit rich, given the dire unviability of huge swathes of the rest of the sector.
But the milk business has a major PR problem. The ‘dirty dairy’ tag invented by disgruntled New Zealand beef farmers has travelled halfway around the world to settle in over its Irish equivalent like a dark, wet cloud.
Dairying is the final bastion of viable agricultural activity available to thousands of farmers across all regions, so this issue poses a serious threat to our rural economy.
Rather than wringing hands over how they can spin a better story, dairy farmers should be focusing on how to fix the problem.
Because dairy farms are in almost every parish, they are an unavoidably huge interface with the natural environment.
When the contractor arrives to spread fertiliser, it has an impact on flora and fauna above and below the soil. When a cow calves, that triggers a chain of events that will also leave their mark on the environment.
Whether wonky septic tanks or bankrupt town councils or negligent beef farmers are also contributing to the rising pollution in our water and air is beside the point.
So here’s five things that dairy farmers shouldn’t lose sight of over the weeks, months and years ahead if they want to retain public support and financial viability.
The fundamentals are still in Ireland’s favour. We still have a natural advantage over most of the rest of the planet for producing milk, courtesy of our climate’s ability to feed stock outdoors for most of the year.
The holy grail is to combine this competitive advantage with a system that doesn’t add to pollution of our waterways or air. It can be done, but it won’t happen by accident.
Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie
