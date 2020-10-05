Darragh McCullough: How dairy can fix its damaged reputation

Despite the headlines painting them as environmental terrorists, dairy farmers shouldn’t despair.

Offering words of comfort to our most profitable farmers might sound a bit rich, given the dire unviability of huge swathes of the rest of the sector.

But the milk business has a major PR problem. The ‘dirty dairy’ tag invented by disgruntled New Zealand beef farmers has travelled halfway around the world to settle in over its Irish equivalent like a dark, wet cloud.

Dairying is the final bastion of viable agricultural activity available to thousands of farmers across all regions, so this issue poses a serious threat to our rural economy.

Rather than wringing hands over how they can spin a better story, dairy farmers should be focusing on how to fix the problem.

Because dairy farms are in almost every parish, they are an unavoidably huge interface with the natural environment.

When the contractor arrives to spread fertiliser, it has an impact on flora and fauna above and below the soil. When a cow calves, that triggers a chain of events that will also leave their mark on the environment.

Whether wonky septic tanks or bankrupt town councils or negligent beef farmers are also contributing to the rising pollution in our water and air is beside the point.

So here’s five things that dairy farmers shouldn’t lose sight of over the weeks, months and years ahead if they want to retain public support and financial viability.

There is lots of help out there to minimise nutrient loss from your farm. It might have an awful name, but the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) is a perfect example, with confidential visits by trained experts proving that an outside pair of eyes can more easily see the pollution flash points on a farm.

The fixes don’t cost the earth. The ASSAP data shows that it is still the basic stuff that is causing problems. Fencing cattle off from being able to drink in streams and rivers, rigidly adhering to the required buffer strips when spreading fertiliser and slurry, ensuring that dirty laneways don’t drain straight into the nearest ditch are all obvious, but still all-too-common examples of what needs to be standard on farms.

Better utilisation of nutrients is a win-win. While lecturing contractors about where the drains are and spending hours calculating nutrient management plans is a pain, the flip side is that figuring out ways to waste less nutrients is also a way to waste less money.

The average nitrogen utilisation on Irish farms is about 25pc. That figure is closer to 37pc on Teagasc research farms, proving that there is massive scope in this regard.

Sustainable intensification is possible. This phrase gets slagged off by environmentalists, who scoff at the notion that more can be done with less, but the graphic attached here shows how Teagasc succeeded in increasing output per hectare by about 10pc while decreasing fertiliser usage by 25pc. This had a direct impact on groundwater, halving the levels of nitrogen.

Dairy profits allow farmers to aim high. Earning up to €1,000 per acre is great, but the most intensive operators are perhaps belatedly realising that there’s no free lunches in this world. Serious reinvestment in bomb-proof slurry storage facilities that can cope with the worst of wet winters, paying the few euro extra for the protected urea, and making time to stay up-to-date and on the ball regarding best practice all cost money.

The choice is there: invest in a sustainable future for dairying, or milk it dry now and wreck the business and the planet in the process.

The fundamentals are still in Ireland’s favour. We still have a natural advantage over most of the rest of the planet for producing milk, courtesy of our climate’s ability to feed stock outdoors for most of the year.

The holy grail is to combine this competitive advantage with a system that doesn’t add to pollution of our waterways or air. It can be done, but it won’t happen by accident.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie