Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: How dairy can fix its damaged reputation

Instead of worrying about improving its environmental PR, the milk business should focus on fixing the problem. And here are five easy steps...

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath Expand

Close

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Despite the headlines painting them as environmental terrorists, dairy farmers shouldn’t despair.

Offering words of comfort to our most profitable farmers might sound a bit rich, given the dire unviability of huge swathes of the rest of the sector.

But the milk business has a major PR problem. The ‘dirty dairy’ tag invented by disgruntled New Zealand beef farmers has travelled halfway around the world to settle in over its Irish equivalent like a dark, wet cloud.