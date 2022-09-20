Darragh McCullough: Heat is on us all to make sense of energy cost

None of it makes any sense any more, the exasperated farmer told me. He was explaining why he has resorted to buying a big diesel electrical generator ahead of a winter when Putin is threatening to turn off the lights across Europe in retaliation for sanctions.

But the generator is more than an insurance policy against rolling blackouts.

It’s also a far cheaper source of energy than the power that is being bought off the grid at the moment.

Reality checks

I thought I was being robbed when my prices went from €0.20 a kilowatt hour (kWh) to €0.40. But now I hear of farmers being quoted €0.50 and €0.60/kWh.

A diesel generator can pump out power for as little as €0.06/kWh.

It’s the latest in a series of reality checks that throw all the theory about moving to a greener economy out the window.

We already know that Moneypoint is being brought back into action to fill the energy gaps in the grid, fuelled by good old-fashioned coal.

This, along with a series of other emergency stop-gaps has resulted in making the carbon footprint of supposedly green electric cars similar to their petrol- and diesel-driven equivalents.

Meanwhile, data centres continue to be built, with projections suggesting that they will be using 25pc of our national power requirement by the end of the decade.

And the Government still drags its heels on allowing farmers like me stick up solar panels to export power to the grid.

And the State monopoly that is ESB Networks continues to frustrate the development of anaerobic digesters.

Even though we have the highest potential per capita of any country in the EU for biomethane output.

Instead, it’s full steam ahead on a turf harvesting ban that has resulted in the horticulture sector importing boat-loads of peat from the Baltic States, and a target to outsource our cattle emissions to far less scrupulous operators like Brazil.

Farmers are blithely told to diversify into something else to wean themselves off their bovine dependency.

So the centuries-old reliance on cattle, that plays to our strengths and has resulted in a profitable industry with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world is to be replaced by everything and anything else.

Horse breeding is one minister’s suggestion.

Urban folk wonder why more farmers don’t try their hand at growing veg for the burgeoning organic sector. For an answer, they should take a look at the rapidly shrinking pool of growers left in the once thriving veg sector.

Where only a few decades ago there were thousands, there are probably not much more than 100 growers left in the Irish commercial veg sector.

It’s the old tale of the survival of the fittest, where scale and rare ability have combined to develop enterprises that can go toe-to-toe with imports from anywhere in the world.

I’ve tried lots of diversification on my farm. Some worked, more didn’t. I know that if I had just become a full-time dairy farmer, I would be a lot wealthier now.

However, I’ve a lot to be grateful for, so you won’t find me moaning about the choices I made. But I would be very wary of encouraging lots of farmers to have a go at all the various things I’ve tried.

The turkeys and hens were prone to mink and pine marten attacks, wiping out the possibility of a margin in what was supposed to be a small sideline enterprise.

The Christmas trees will eventually come into money but I’d hate to be trying to make a living from them on a wholesale market.

The onions were like going to Vegas and putting everything on black, AKA a fine, dry summer.

The farmers markets and online business was great when Covid stuck everyone to a five kilometre limit but inflation has driven everyone back to the big supermarkets again.

You can put up solar panels to reduce your electricity bills, but don’t expect a payment for the surplus that you don’t use yourself anytime soon.

You can sign up for an environmental scheme but remember that you’re the only one that loses if you make a mistake.

Wrangling

Try to develop new facilities on your farm, but be prepared for years of wrangling with your local authority, ESB Networks, consultants, and form filling.

Bottom line?

Not only is the logic behind the 25pc target for agricultural emissions shaky, it’s also going to be impossible to implement in a fair way.

No Government is going to be able to afford to compensate 100,000 dairy and beef farmers for reducing their herds and incomes.

And you can forget about lofty aims such as the ‘just transition’ that is being promised by the Greens, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Our politicians should be prepared for the backlash when the next election is called.

Because a lot of things just don’t make sense any more.

Enjoy the Ploughing.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie