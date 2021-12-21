Darragh McCullough: Have farming emissions been overestimated by one million tonnes?

Ready for some good news about emissions from the national herd?

It looks like methane emissions may have been overestimated. to the tune of 18pc.

That’s a big number because at 59pc of the total, methane is Irish farming’s top greenhouse gas problem.

Before you all charge down to the local for a celebratory pint while blowing off some of your very own emissions, it’s worth bearing in mind a few caveats.

The new data is extremely new — so new that it hasn’t been fully validated yet. Ben Lahart is the Teagasc researcher who has stumbled across this startling revelation, and he’s doing his damnedest to stop the likes of me getting excited about it.

Read More

But even he admits there are similar findings coming from elsewhere in Europe. Until recently, nobody bar the most nerdy methane scientists out there gave two hoots about what a cow emitted when she was grazing or sleeping, indoors or outdoors.

But now that Irish farming’s future hinges on our ability to arrest methane emissions, everybody is looking for the most minute detail on how methane is produced, and how it can be reduced.

This requires kit and researchers, which all costs money. So Dairygold, Glanbia and Nutribio have all contributed, through VistaMilk, which is a Science Foundation Ireland and Department of Agriculture research centre.

The first sign of progress was the arrival of ‘GreenFeed’ contraptions in research fields in Moorepark.

These are basically trailers with a meal hopper mounted inside, and a nice little entry point for unsuspecting cattle to mosey over and have a munch.

However, the gizmo is actually sampling the breath coming out of a cow’s mouth every time she sticks her gob into the trough looking for a shake of nuts.

She’ll only get fed a few times a day to ensure that the same old greedy girl doesn’t hog the machine all day long.

Research with these gizmos started last year when Ben was looking at a seaweed called asparagopsis to see if it could reduce methane after trials in other countries showed reductions of up to 90pc.

When I interviewed him at the time, he was already starting to notice that high-genetic merit cows were producing milk with a lower carbon footprint.

This year he focused more on that aspect, measuring the methane output of two groups of cows — one with an average EBI of €135, and one with a high EBI of €234.

While daily emissions were the same for both groups, the cows with a high EBI produced eight per cent more milk solids.

If this is repeated in other studies, it will mean farmers that have been breeding high EBI cows have already been selecting cows that are more sustainable because they produce less methane per kilo of milk solids.

But the real game-changing finding the research has uncovered is the amount of methane we assumed Irish cows emit at grazing may be significantly overestimated.

It turns out that the highly digestible grass cows graze in the spring creates about 33pc lower methane emissions than the previously assumed figure of over 350g per day.

As the grass gets stemmier throughout the season, that difference drops. By mid-summer, emissions are only 20pc lower than previously assumed.

By autumn, methane emitted by the cow is bang on with the standard figure used.

But when all the numbers are added up over the course of the season, it turns out the cows in the study were emitting 18pc less methane than all the prediction models assumed up to now.

Think about that. Farming is being asked to reduce its emissions by at least 22pc over the next nine years.

The working number meant we needed to get from 2018’s emissions of close to 23 million tonnes (mt) to at least 18mt, or a minimum drop of 5mt.

Let’s assume that when the less intensive grazing systems on beef farms are included, the overestimation of farming’s methane emissions is closer to 10pc.

It still results in a decrease of at least one million tonnes in the amount of carbon farmers are said to be producing, with knock-on implications for the amount farmers must reduce their emissions by.

That calculation could change plenty over the coming months, but it proves, yet again, the multiple benefits for Irish livestock farmers making the most of grass in their animals’ diets.

And just to be clear: it’s still going to be a mammoth task to reduce farming’s carbon footprint by 22pc by 2030.

However, the combination of new data, along with genetics that actively reduces carbon footprints, and feeding regimes that further reduce emissions make me much more optimistic.

A few years of outrageous fertiliser prices and, who knows, maybe Irish farmers will pull off the impossible? And in the process, end up with the most sustainable meat and dairy production in the world. Amen to that.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie