Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Have farming emissions been overestimated by one million tonnes?

The grass cows graze in spring produces about 33pc lower methane emissions than previously thought. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand

Close

The grass cows graze in spring produces about 33pc lower methane emissions than previously thought. Photo: Clare Keogh

The grass cows graze in spring produces about 33pc lower methane emissions than previously thought. Photo: Clare Keogh

The grass cows graze in spring produces about 33pc lower methane emissions than previously thought. Photo: Clare Keogh

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Ready for some good news about emissions from the national herd?

It looks like methane emissions may have been overestimated. to the tune of 18pc.

Most Watched

Privacy