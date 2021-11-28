Farming

Darragh McCullough: Harvesting eggs from dead beef cows sounds gruesome but the results could be wonderful

Sexed semen could slash the number of dairy bull calves by 97pc Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

In the big push for more environmentally friendly food systems, most people envisage lovely little homesteads, brimming with sunshine, butterflies and sustainability.

All natural, organic, the way nature intended. The ironic truth is that our future food systems may be so divorced from natural as to be almost unrecognisable.

