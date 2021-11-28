Darragh McCullough: Harvesting eggs from dead beef cows sounds gruesome but the results could be wonderful

In the big push for more environmentally friendly food systems, most people envisage lovely little homesteads, brimming with sunshine, butterflies and sustainability.

All natural, organic, the way nature intended. The ironic truth is that our future food systems may be so divorced from natural as to be almost unrecognisable.

The idea of industrial units breeding billions of soldier flies as an environmentally sustainable source of protein is pretty mad for most. Vertical farms where plants never see sunlight or soil are also in vogue. The food systems that dominate today have evolved over eons. But we’re attempting to decarbonise them overnight.

In the wrestling match that has ensued, farming sectors have turned on each other. Dairy sees the suckler herd as the road block to further growth; beef farmers see dairy as the source of all agriculture’s emissions problems. Tillage farmers feel squeezed in the middle. In the midst of the chaos, radical ideas are suddenly looking a lot less radical.

A national network of anaerobic digestion plants to divert grass from ruminant mouths into giant concrete bunkers, where the methane is harvested for electricity, is a relatively old idea, just with new impetus.

Another concept that uses tried and tested technology sounds a lot weirder. It involves harvesting eggs from dead beef animals to improve the value and the ethics of the non-replacement calf from the dairy cow.

Here’s the logic. The thousands of useless bull calves that the most extreme dairy cows produce are an ethical time bomb waiting to explode. Unwanted by our beef sector, the calves are shipped to Dutch veal units through an arduous transport system that leaves baby calves vulnerable to welfare issues.

Even if they escape the boat trip and are slaughtered here, their short lives prompt all kinds of awkward conversations about the ethics and morals of killing calves at three weeks of age.

Sexed semen is seen as the best solution to this one. It could slash the numbers of dairy bull calves by as much as 97pc.

Although the results from sexed semen trials in the past have been patchy, Teagasc is convinced sexed semen can work on Irish dairy farms if the product is handled better than its unsexed equivalent.

The sexing process damages the sperm, making them more vulnerable. For example, conventional straws can handle being thawed out in batches of, let’s say, six. The last straw in that batch will wait for 20-30 minutes before the the farmer gets around to inseminating the last six cows.

With sexed semen, the most that can be thawed at any one time is two. Sexing Technologies, a company leader in the field, is setting up a lab in Teagasc’s Moorepark to give sexed semen another shot.

Dairy men should hope it’s successful. It provides a key way of accelerating genetic gain by ensuring females are always bred from the best cows. But it also frees up to 70pc of the dairy herd to be bred to exclusively beef bulls.

This ensures the resulting calf has a real value for fattening, and avoids all those awkward issues regarding dairy bull calves.

However, scientists want to take it a step further. If the calves coming from that 70pc of the dairy herd were 100pc beef rather than cross-bred dairy-beef, they would be even more valuable to the beef sector.

That could be done by harvesting the eggs from the butchered ovaries of beef heifers and cows at meat plants. These can be fertilised with beef semen in a lab and implanted in the dairy cow almost as cheaply as the semen from a beef bull.

This would drive down the carbon footprint of Irish beef since the mother’s carbon footprint would be largely allocated to her dairy output.

Currently, the suckler cow’s emissions are shouldered by her beef offspring. It opens up the prospect of the beef farmer happily purchasing top quality beef calves from their dairying neighbour without ever having to calve a cow.

Dairy farmers will be rightly concerned about the impact of calving a large 100pc beef-type calf on the dairy cow, especially the smaller cross-breed types.

But a beef bull calf by an easy calving beef bull is always going to be worth more than a half-bred beef calf, so the genetic data should be able to handle this banana skin.

Admittedly, the concept of harvesting eggs from dead beef cows sounds pretty gruesome. But the outcomes could be wonderful.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie