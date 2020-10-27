Darragh McCullough: Hallelujah! I finally have a working landline after months of combat in the utility company trenches

What’s the best way to turn a perfectly pleasant human into a screaming antichrist?

Answer – force them to interact with one of our utility companies.

I pride myself as being a relatively calm individual, able to cope with the ups and downs of life on the farm, including acts of god, death, impromptu raves and criminal intent.

But the moment you ask me to deal with a utility company, I can immediately feel my blood pressure rise.

It doesn’t really matter whether it’s a gas provider, electricity, water or telecoms – they’re all the same.

The same “we’re here for you” platitudes, when the reality is more like “we don’t give a damn about you”.

In theory, this attitude should’ve been consigned to history the day we let the free market work its magic by opening the former monopolies up to the wonders of competition.

Dream on.

My latest debacle was courtesy of Eir.

Last May, I ‘upgraded’ my little 10x12 foot portacabin farm office to a 30-feet long, eighth-hand mobile home from one of the caravan sites in nearby Bettystown.

For the princely sum of €1,750, the creaking box was delivered into my yard, and after a bit of pulling and dragging we got it into position.

We spent the next month pulling out dividing walls, built-in divans, formica wardrobes and patterned curtains that were the height of fashion in 1982.

When we finally had rooms big enough to swing a cat in, and a fresh lick of paint and lino completed, it was time to get a new phone-line installed.

Like a lot of people, I had let my old landlines here fall into disuse over the last 10 years. What’s the point of paying €50 a month for a fixed line when the best way to contact you is via mobile?

But with our foray into the world of online selling direct from the farm, there was a dawning realisation that people still like to see a fixed line contact for a business.

And sure if it could be piped through our existing broadband connection, wouldn’t that be the job?

In July we signed up for a new monthly broadband bundle with Eir, and shortly after we got a call from KN, their sub-contractor that does the work on the ground.

Installation

The first time they landed out, we were told that they didn’t have the right kit for the job.

The second time, they didn’t show.

When we tried to rebook an installation with KN, we were told that our address on Eir’s system was wrong and we’d have to get that sorted with Eir.

I could already feel my blood starting to boil as I started to recognise the familiar pattern of being bounced from Billy to Jack by people who don’t really care.

We emailed Eir, We phoned Eir. That’ll take the best part of your day by the way – the endless “please hold while the next customer service agent becomes available”.

We were now in September, and despite the fact that I was trying to give my business to Eir, I knew that I needed to change tack.

That meant turning to the Communications Regulator, Comreg, who is the only dog with a bark that the likes of Eir would take any heed of.

But to get Comreg involved, you have to be able to prove you have already exhausted all avenues, including lodging a formal complaint.

I did that and received an automated response from Eir confirming receipt of my complaint, and to get in touch with a referral number if I didn’t hear back from them. Of course, I didn’t hear back from them, nor was there a referral number included.

I let the obligatory 10 working days slide by and then emailed Comreg. The NEXT day I had an Eir person on the phone looking to resolve the whole affair.

I wish I could say that it was all plain sailing from there.

But true to form, Eir managed to install a different number from the one that we had requested, bounced us onto a more expensive 24 month contract, claimed that they would have to bill us for two broadband contracts for the first 12 months, and unleashed an endless stream of different personnel for us to deal with, ensuring zero continuity and further hassle.

The much trumpeted 1GB broadband that we were promised has failed to materialise, and we have about 1,000 pre-printed business cards to consign to the scrapheap because they have the wrong phone number.

But I know I should be grateful. There’s plenty of people all over the country that would give their right arm for the internet connection that I now use to write this.

And, while it might have shaved a few years off my life expectancy, I now have a phoneline. Hallelujah.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in – Elmgrovefarm