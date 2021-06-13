Farming

Darragh McCullough: Growth hormone beef is not the monstrosity you might think – so why does the EU ban it?

Outside Europe, most of the planet is happy to eat to eat beef that has been supplemented with hormones – it’s much cheaper to produce, and science has found no adverse consequences

Supplemented: Cattle in an outdoor feedlot in Colorado, USA Expand

Supplemented: Cattle in an outdoor feedlot in Colorado, USA

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Brexit is getting real in all kinds of ways. I have been planning a foliage orchard for months, complete with a permanent plastic weed barrier called Mypex.

However, Mypex can’t be got for love nor money in this country, because the main UK supplier still hasn’t figured out how to operate without an EU Vat number.

I ordered plants from Holland before Christmas, thinking that finishing touches like weed barriers would be straightforward to source.

