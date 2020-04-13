Darragh McCullough: Gremlins and tricky customers as we try to navigate the online marketplace

There's always one, and boy did it stress me out. Since last week we have been working hellish hours to get through the orders that piled in through our online webshop.

Once again, we've been blindsided by the response from the public, with the website creaking under the volume of traffic.

I've since learned that websites are a bit like tractors. The more work you want them to do the more horsepower they need. And more power costs more money.

So in the same way that farmers drive around the country looking in over hedges to admire the lovely new kit that their neighbour has just bought, I find myself staring enviously at the flawless websites of the likes of Ryanair.

They never freeze, and everything is intuitive about them. You can't put in the wrong postcode. You can't shove special requests for your granny into any old data field.

I now realise that none of this stuff just 'happens'. It all has to be 'baked in' to the formulas behind every text box, usually after key trial and error periods.

The problem for webshop virgins like me is that we're coming of age a little late in the game. The public isn't really that interested in persevering with clunky websites that aren't slick and fast to navigate. They simply swipe left and move onto the next option in the limitless world of online trading.

But at least we now have a way of capturing the customer's purchase in a streamlined way.

Until the launch of the Elmgrove webshop last week we were headless chickens with requests coming at us via calls, emails, texts, tweets, Facebook, Instagram and WhatApp.

It was a nightmare to try to track while at the same time trying to ensure we had enough flowers picked, staff available to pack, and packaging sourced.

We were effectively making this up as we went along so there was no chance for advance planning.

This is where the danger lay and the cracks began to appear.

Post-it notes went missing with so-and-so's contact number. A PayPal payment couldn't be linked with a customer's name. The follow-up text to change the address was forgotten about.

Demand

Part of the reason we experienced such a demand was the public profile that surrounded our move last week.

But more important was the surreal isolation that the coronavirus has imposed on the nation.

When we can't be with those we love, we look for other ways to show them we care.

And the general anxiety that underlies everybody's lives today heightens the need to demonstrate that. So many of the bouquets we dispatched in the last week really counted.

Families wanted Granny to at least have flowers in the nursing home on what could be her last birthday.

Daddy wanted to show his daughter how proud he was that she was working long shifts on the front line in the intensive care unit.

Mary wanted to let her grieving pal know that she was still there for her even though she couldn't make the funeral.

If you take money from someone with the promise that you will deliver flowers to their loved one on a certain date, you need to deliver.

Excuses about teething problems and a national courier service that is barely coping under the strain of providing a front-line service in a national emergency don't cut any ice.

And so it was that the frustrated calls started to trickle in. In fairness to the vast majority, once they were allowed vent their annoyance, they were very accommodating.

But there's always one. One customer that you have tried to reason with for 15 minutes while you see the missed calls mount.

One person who no matter how much you offer to refund or make it up with on a future date is not satisfied.

One person who pushes all your buttons slating you for how you run your business, getting personal with insults and threatening to call Joe Duffy and everyone else.

During a 100-hour week it's hard to suck it up. But as my better half assured me when I whinged about it that evening, it's rarely about the actual product.

We all have stuff going on in our lives, and we all need to bear that in mind. And remember to be kind if we can at all in the weeks ahead.