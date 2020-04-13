Farming

Darragh McCullough: Gremlins and tricky customers as we try to navigate the online marketplace

Stressful times: Darragh McCullough's website has been creaking under the volume of traffic

There's always one, and boy did it stress me out. Since last week we have been working hellish hours to get through the orders that piled in through our online webshop.

Once again, we've been blindsided by the response from the public, with the website creaking under the volume of traffic.

I've since learned that websites are a bit like tractors. The more work you want them to do the more horsepower they need. And more power costs more money.