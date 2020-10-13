Farming

Darragh McCullough: Glanbia feed contamination shows how unsafe and unsustainable it is to import so much cheap grain

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Is anyone else slightly unnerved by the revelations about banned growth hormones popping up in animal feed from an Irish mill?

The news got buried under the Covid tsunami last week but that doesn’t mean that we should forget about it and move on.

The red flags went up over a week ago in Glanbia’s feedmill operation. But Ireland’s biggest grain buyer remains tight-lipped about the details surrounding the discovery in their horse feed of zilpaterol, a beta-agonist growth promoter that has been totally banned from every step of the food chain in the EU for over 30 years.