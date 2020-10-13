Darragh McCullough: Glanbia feed contamination shows how unsafe and unsustainable it is to import so much cheap grain

Is anyone else slightly unnerved by the revelations about banned growth hormones popping up in animal feed from an Irish mill?

The news got buried under the Covid tsunami last week but that doesn’t mean that we should forget about it and move on.

The red flags went up over a week ago in Glanbia’s feedmill operation. But Ireland’s biggest grain buyer remains tight-lipped about the details surrounding the discovery in their horse feed of zilpaterol, a beta-agonist growth promoter that has been totally banned from every step of the food chain in the EU for over 30 years.

In response to a series of questions I put to them last week, they would not tell me:

■ how many tonnes of feed were affected;

■ whether the affected feed will be dumped;

■ how much the incident will cost Glanbia;

■ why it took a French horse-racing body to identify the issue;

■ what they will do differently to prevent it happening again.

This is standard damage-control procedure for any big business, but it is disappointing that a farmer-owned co-op cannot be more forthcoming about an issue that affects the fundamentals of its members’ livelihoods.

Growth hormones are a standard ingredient in fattening systems in north and south America. And for years after its 1989 ban in the EU, there were cases of ‘angel dust’ cropping up on unscrupulous Irish fattening operations.

But how did this latest breach of Irish food traceability happen?

The little information that Glanbia has released is that they have narrowed the source of the growth hormones to their molasses supplier, ED&F Man. It is likely that the imported molasses was contaminated with a growth hormone during its journey through a processing plant outside the EU.

It will offer little comfort to consumers to realise that it took a testing regime for high-class nags to cop that illegal substances may be floating around a key part of the Irish food-chain.

But it also adds to the doubts beginning to foment about the veracity of our claims that Irish food is among the safest and most sustainable on the planet.

To me, safety and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. You can stand over the safety of food you produce if you produce it in a sustainable way.

Dragging animal feed ingredients from halfway around the world is neither sustainable nor safe since we can’t have control over how it’s being produced.

Over and over, I’ve been told that we must import grains because we can’t rely on locally produced grains to meet the nutritional needs of our livestock sector.

Soya is held up as a key example, with its huge concentration of methionine and lysine proteins that turbo-charge milk and meat production.

However, it’s been proven that commercial farming can continue here without the crutch of soya.

Centenary Co-op in Tipperary have been ding trials on a soya-free ration made from all Irish ingredients for over a year on dairy farms in their catchment.

Lo and behold, the cows haven’t keeled over and dried themselves off. In fact they are milking away quite nicely.

The only ingredient that they are struggling to source in Ireland is a dry distiller’s grain.

That might surprise you, given the 350,000 tonnes of grain that booming Irish distilleries use annually.

But, yet again, the massive reliance of the Irish distilling sector on cheap grain imports means that very little of the distiller’s grains from the sector can actually be classed as Irish. (Yes, the resulting whiskeys and gins are all hawked around the planet as being the very essence of Irishness, but that’s another drum I’ve been banging without much effect.)

Regardless of whether we are talking about ‘Irish’ whiskey made from limited quantities of Irish grain, or milk or beef fattened on imported ingredients, the issues are the same. It’s not good for the planet because outsourcing our feed and grain requirements keeps piling the pressure on other eco-systems, such as rain-forest in Brazil.

It’s not good for traceability because we can’t guarantee the consumer that we’ve control over each step of the chain.

And it’s not really the story any consumer is buying into when they buy ‘Irish’.

Farmers can continue to let their businesses import feed from anywhere and everywhere, but let’s stop pretending that it’s necessary,