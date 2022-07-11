Darragh McCullough: Forget Dutch courage — now is the time for dairy farmers to invest in a sustainable future

I’ve always been a bit envious of the period when my grandad farmed. He bought a farm at the end of World War II, and hit a golden era of good harvests and, more importantly, strong prices as a hungry Europe tried to get back on its feet.

The turbocharged profits allowed Gramps to pay off the huge outlay for the farm within a few short years and still have profits to reinvest in stock, machinery and subsequent blocks of land.

A debt-free asset is a powerful gift to be able to pass on to any generation, and both my dad and myself have benefited enormously from that fortuitous combination of hard work and good returns in the post-war years.

Looking at projections for dairy and tillage enterprises for this year, it strikes me that future generations of farmers may look back at this period as another golden era.

Whoever dreamt of a tonne of oilseed rape doubling in price to €750 per tonne? Or average milk prices making close to 60c per litre? It’s only six years ago that milk prices were closer to 27c per litre.

I remember my dad spending what seemed like the duration of the 1990s battling for something north of 90p per gallon (25c per litre). The current price in old money would be £2.15 per gallon.

The war in Ukraine has been very good to Irish dairy and tillage farmers so far. Despite all the agonising over the fourfold increase in fertiliser prices, and 50pc increase in meal prices, the reality is that rising international grain prices are a good thing for both sectors in Ireland.

Irish dairying has focused on how to minimise the amount of grain that farmers rely on, while tillage farmers will always benefit from rising global grain prices. And the increase in fertiliser, labour, fuel, and anything else you care to mention, has been more than compensated by the increase in milk and wheat.

To the extent that some fortunes will be earned in farming around the country this year and next. Six-figure milk cheques won’t be that uncommon for June.

Meanwhile, the last month of fighting in Ukraine has convinced me that this war will drag on well into next year, with all the consequent impacts on grain and fertiliser availability.

In fact, if there are two years of grain shortages, I’d wager that the shortfall spills over into 2024.

And at 60c a litre and €350 per tonne of grain, Irish farmers producing either are going to clean up if they get a growing season anything like the marvel that 2022 has been so far.

But it will also drive demand for land even crazier than it is right now.

While dairy and tillage farmers might wince at the €300 and €400 an acre that has changed hands for rented land this year, I can’t see any farmer with the potential to clear €1,000 profit per acre giving up land or cutting back production for the sake of the extra €100 per acre.

The biggest problem really is how the farm sector squares its emissions with the national targets.

The record high returns will only increase output further in dairying, if not tillage, too. That will make our emissions targets even less realistic than they already are.

But poo-pooing the Greens, An Taisce and anyone else who dares question the validity of the agriculture sector’s rules and regulations is like sticking your head in the sand.

Just take a look at the normally logical and level-headed Dutch farmers. They’re up in arms about the new environmental restrictions that are being imposed on them.

In turn, the Dutch police have adopted a fairly heavy-handed response, including firing at tractors and ordering farmers out of their cabs at gunpoint.

While it may feel good to give the two fingers to the authorities that threaten to curb your income, ultimately, no business has a right to produce whatever way it wants.

Otherwise chaos ensues.

This isn’t really a concern for tillage farmers, and with drystock farmers practically giving up on fertiliser at €1,000 per tonne, the emissions bomb is going to be aimed mainly at the dairy sector.

Now is a time when the sector can afford to invest. It should be pouring resources into this issue in order to take control of the narrative and set up the generations to follow with a sustainable business.

It appears that the Kiwi dairy industry has taken the lead on this by formulating a plan using ‘the polluter pays’ principle of a carbon tax to be stumped up by farmers.

While the cost to the farmer is reported to be less than 1pc of sales, I think it sends out a powerful message to the rest of New Zealand society.

Effectively, Kiwi farmers are saying that they are prepared to pay for the privilege of making a profit from an enterprise that is adding to national emissions.

It’s time for Irish farmers to change their mindset and get with the programme. Otherwise the footnote to this golden era may well be that it was the final one.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie