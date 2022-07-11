Farming

Darragh McCullough: Forget Dutch courage — now is the time for dairy farmers to invest in a sustainable future

A sign reads &lsquo;Menace of Famine, The Hague Remains Silent&rsquo; as Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks to blockade supermarket distribution centres. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejong Expand

I’ve always been a bit envious of the period when my grandad farmed. He bought a farm at the end of World War II, and hit a golden era of good harvests and, more importantly, strong prices as a hungry Europe tried to get back on its feet.

The turbocharged profits allowed Gramps to pay off the huge outlay for the farm within a few short years and still have profits to reinvest in stock, machinery and subsequent blocks of land.

