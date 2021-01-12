Darragh McCullough: Forestry licensing logjam is now bordering on a national fiasco

I’ve lost track of the last time that my hands and feet didn’t go numb on an ‘Ear to the Ground’ shoot day.

Of course, if I was doing a real day’s work, I’d be moving and keeping the circulation going.

TV is basically a lot of standing around, and Covid has only intensified the exposure as we try to interview everybody outdoors.

But I know I should be grateful that we are in production at all. It’s bad enough to see swathes of the economy in paralysis with Covid, but spare a thought for forestry workers that are witnessing a once prospering industry implode because of red-tape.

With an annual output of over €2bn, forestry is close to the beef sector in terms of its economic importance, and all the statistics would suggest that it has a lot more potential for development than the latter.

Life-support

However, the sector is on life-support because the volume of appeals against either planting or clear-felling has completely bunged up the Department of Agriculture.

Some of the outcomes are simply scandalous. How else do you explain why Ireland’s largest private tree nursery, None So Hardy, dumped a million tree samplings at a time when we are all being urged to plant more trees?

On ‘Ear to the Ground’ recently, I interviewed Pat Glennon, who runs one of the biggest timber processors in the country.

I was shocked to hear that Glennon Brothers have resorted to chartering a boat to ferry thousands of tonnes of trees from Scotland in order to safeguard the hundreds of employees and contractors that rely on them for a living.

Picture it: a boat scuttling back and forth full-time between Ireland and Scotland ferrying trees despite the fact that we have ample forestry here waiting to be felled.

Landowners in limbo

I spoke to one of thousands of landowners stuck in limbo waiting for permission to harvest their forests. Pat McCarrick struck me as exactly the type of land-owner that Ireland’s forestry sector needs. Over 30 years ago, he planted up nearly 30 acres of land that was so wet that his family often lost stock that got stuck in its watery hollows.

He is desperate to clear-fell his plantation now because his B&B business has folded due to Covid. And he is also keen to adopt a different approach to the replanting of the land, because he is that bit wiser about the environmental impact of a Sitka monoculture 30 years on.

"It’s only now that I realise that I don’t hear the curlew around here any more, and if I am replanting I can afford to think a bit more long-term about the eventual outcome for the forestry,” he said. “I’d love to plant a broadleaf mix of native species here and develop walkways in it to turn it into an amenity for visitors.”

With his plantation running along the banks of the Moy, a publicly accessible broadleaf forest in place of the existing Sitka has the potential to be a real boon to the locality.

Serial objectors

But that’s not on the table at the moment because two objectors have lodged appeals against his felling license. The fact that they reside outside the county just rubs salt in Pat’s wounds.

While most plantation owners and the Department of Agriculture blame the calculated tactics of these serial objectors, Pat Glennon took a very different view.

He said the fault lies squarely with the Department of Agriculture. The Department stress that they have increased their capacity to deal with objections by hiring at least 20 new people, and point to the fact that they are constrained by the recent changes in the interpretation of EU law.

But Mr Glennon dismisses all of these points as excuses. He is convinced that there has been a total lack of urgency at management level in the Department of Agriculture, despite constant warning from sector representatives like himself.

Whoever is to blame, the result is a shameful reflection on the country’s ability to harness it’s natural economic potential. When law-abiding landowners like Pat McCarrick find their life-savings tied up in red-tape, despite their best efforts to do their bit for future generations, who can blame farmers for turning their backs on forestry?

And where will we be then? So much for our national forestry targets. More like a national forestry disgrace.