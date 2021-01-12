Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Forestry licensing logjam is now bordering on a national fiasco

With plantation owners seeing their investments tied up in red tape and serial objectors bringing the felling process to a halt, who can blame farmers for turning their backs on forestry

Some timber processors have been forced to import raw material from Scotland to stay afloat. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Some timber processors have been forced to import raw material from Scotland to stay afloat. Photo: Brian Farrell

Some timber processors have been forced to import raw material from Scotland to stay afloat. Photo: Brian Farrell

Brian Farrell

Some timber processors have been forced to import raw material from Scotland to stay afloat. Photo: Brian Farrell

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

I’ve lost track of the last time that my hands and feet didn’t go numb on an ‘Ear to the Ground’ shoot day.

Of course, if I was doing a real day’s work, I’d be moving and keeping the circulation going.

TV is basically a lot of standing around, and Covid has only intensified the exposure as we try to interview everybody outdoors.

Privacy