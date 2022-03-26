Darragh McCullough: Farmyard robbery a reminder that some mothers do have ’em

“You’re some tulip” is a line that I get a lot. I definitely felt like one last week.

After virtue signalling to the nation what a great chap I was raising money for Ukraine with sunflower seeds, reality hit this week when I realised I had just taken on another job during the peak week of the year in the flower game.

Normally, Mother’s Day and Daffodil Day are a good week or two apart, but whatever way the calendar fell this year, they came on top of each other.

Daffodil Day has always been busy for us. For years, we supplied the Irish Cancer Society with bunches of daffodils at cost for their volunteers to raise money in every town and parish the length and breadth of the country.

But like a lot of things in the modern world, handling fresh flowers became more hassle than it was worth for the charity, whose main goal was to raise as much money as possible.

However, a lot of the volunteers aren’t sold on the idea of flogging plastic daffodil pins instead of the real thing.

As a result, we still supply thousands of bunches of daffodils at cost all over the country. There’s always a fair bit of logistics involved, but modern-day courier services, which we are plugged into via our online sales, make it all doable.

Then there’s Mother’s Day.

Most people outside the floristry world think Valentine’s Day is the big event, but Mother’s Day orders always dwarf Valentine’s for us.

I don’t know if that says more about our mammies or men’s priorities.

Of course, men are complete last-minute merchants when it comes to ordering flowers. The vast majority of our customers are female for the rest of the year, and they have a better grasp on the fact that if you want a particular type of flower delivered to a particular destination on a particular day, then you need to plan a bit in advance.

Unfortunately for florists, they’re stuck with a lot of panicky men ringing up at 5.50pm on the Friday and Saturday before Mother’s Day looking for the divil and all for Mammy.

Of course, I shouldn’t be whining.

Every business has its pressure points, but I was the dope who decided he could also dole out sunflower seeds to every Tom, Dick and Harriot that emailed, phoned and texted during the exact same period. Doh!

Meanwhile, the countryside has come alive as ground conditions allowed potato planting to commence on the farm, and cows are beginning to settle into a grazing routine, with less than 15pc of the herd left to calve.

All the inflation is becoming very real now that we’re back in the fields burning diesel, spreading fertiliser and spraying inputs on crops.

The price of inputs has every farmer on edge, and praying that every plant and animal does what it is supposed to do in order to cover the bills.

But it wouldn’t be so bad if it was just nature and farming that we had to deal with.

Years ago, we installed electric gates to stop random punters cruising in and around the farmyard.

But on the day that field work was getting going in earnest here, I set the system to permanently open to let machinery get on with their work.

Sure enough, some lads in a car made their way in around the farm and managed to find one of the lads’ unlocked cars parked in the silage pit. Everything was strewn around the place and the thieves only managed to rob a set of earbuds, but even that was upsetting for the car’s owner.

They also tried it on at my farm shop, trying to distract an employee from the till so they could have a rummage through it.

Again, we were lucky in that nothing was taken.

But it was a timely reminder that there’s always lads around that are just bad eggs, and if you give them half a chance, they’ll rob you blind. Just spare a thought for their mammies.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie