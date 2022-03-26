Farming

Darragh McCullough: Farmyard robbery a reminder that some mothers do have ’em

Thieves stole from a car on Darragh McCullough&rsquo;s farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Darragh McCullough

“You’re some tulip” is a line that I get a lot. I definitely felt like one last week.

After virtue signalling to the nation what a great chap I was raising money for Ukraine with sunflower seeds, reality hit this week when I realised I had just taken on another job during the peak week of the year in the flower game.

