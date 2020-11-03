Darragh McCullough: Farmers’ toxic relationship with land often turns its ownership into a curse in disguise

Why have farmers got such a toxic relationship with land? The tragedies in Kanturk had me mulling over this.

While the facts are still to be established, it’s clear that the murder and subsequent suicide were triggered by a deep-seated dispute over who inherited the family farm.

Every year there are new cases of farm families riven by tragedy, with the same source of the discontent: land.

The mounting death-toll makeslook a diluted version of reality.

Even though I’m lucky enough to be land-owner myself, I’m baffled at why farm ownership stirs up such murderous intent in the plain people of rural Ireland.

After all, has every farm not been bought, sold or transferred at some stage? It’s not a crime, and has been happening since God was a boy, so why is it so contentious and taboo?

I can hear some of you shouting that it’s all about greed and money. And this is definitely a key part of the mix.

It’s probably also part of the reason that this issue seems to be so prevalent in Ireland. Despite the huge leaps that our economy has made in the last 50 years, we are still a largely rural country on the fringe of Europe.

In rural areas, land is the ultimate badge of wealth, despite its pitiful earning potential.

Of all assets, land is probably one of the least profitable to own. Any rental house or office block would be expected to make a minimum of a 5pc return on the investment.

In rural areas, land is the ultimate badge of wealth, despite its pitiful earning potential. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

In rural areas, land is the ultimate badge of wealth, despite its pitiful earning potential. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Factory and business owners tend to aim higher, at 10-15pc, because of the additional management and risk involved. Shares that are traded by the billion on a daily basis also trade on similar metrics.

By contrast, if you take an average rent of €200 per acre for prime agricultural land that is worth €10,000 per acre, the return is a paltry 2pc.

I cannot recall hearing of families killing each other, or themselves, over the rental house being sold on or transferred to one son over another.

Of course there is bad blood in families everywhere over how assets are handed down from one generation to the next, but it rarely, if ever, gets to the point where somebody feels the irrepressible urge to wipe the other off the face of the planet.

Am I thinking too logically about this?

When I think of my own family’s experience with buying and selling land, I can see where the passions begin to flicker — the pride that my grandfather was able to buy a farm three times as big as the one he was born into.

But if I take a step back from this, I can see that while there was certainly a lot of hard work and sacrifice involved, there was also a large slice of lucky timing that made the investment sing.

The opposite happened in the 1980s when the farm was crippled with exorbitant interest rates on loans that forced the sale of 80 acres of prime land to get the banks off our backs.

It was sold for a song, and is worth at least 10 times today what we got for it then. I drive past this farm and in my more idle moments I find myself fantasising about what I could be making if we still owned that block.

It should rankle, and perhaps it could if I let it. But I make my peace with it on the basis that you win some, and you lose some. I am still lucky enough to own a fine farm that provides a good living. More would be nice, but it’s not a matter of life and death.

Perhaps I am still in the asymptomatic phase of my land-ownership disease life-cycle? By the time I’m 60 or 70 years old I too could be harbouring dark grudges about land deals that didn’t go my way.

It would all make you wonder if owning land is really a privilege, or a curse in disguise.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meathwww.elmgrovefarm.ie