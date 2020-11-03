Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Farmers’ toxic relationship with land often turns its ownership into a curse in disguise

Why does farm ownership stir up such murderous intent in the plain people of rural Ireland?

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath Expand

Close

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Why have farmers got such a toxic relationship with land? The tragedies in Kanturk had me mulling over this.

While the facts are still to be established, it’s clear that the murder and subsequent suicide were triggered by a deep-seated dispute over who inherited the family farm.

Every year there are new cases of farm families riven by tragedy, with the same source of the discontent: land.

Privacy