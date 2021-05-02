Darragh McCullough: Farmers should remember they are not chained to the land until their dying breath

A farmer rang me in a bit of an emotional state recently. His son had decided that he didn’t want to stay at home milking cows.

The dad was upset on lots of different levels.

He has spent his whole working life building up a fine herd of pedigree cows with the best of facilities and was perplexed by his son’s decision.

“The worst thing is that he has no idea what he really wants to do!”

For many aspiring farmers, it would be a dream set-up. With close to 200 cows, and little in the way of serious borrowings, it is probably generating a healthy €150,000 annually in profits.

For his own son to effectively walk away from such a promising set-up felt like a real slap in the face.

I can see this situation from both sides, having been that son, and subsequently the farmer pouring every ounce of energy into building a sustainable enterprise.

The first thing is that it isn’t a crime to want to do something different from your parents.

Dentists don’t nurture deep-rooted beliefs that at least one of their children will always turn out to be a dentist and take over the practice.

In fact, the far bigger crime is when a child feels obliged to follow in their father’s farming footsteps just because of parent’s expectations.

The second thing is that it is also ok to walk away from a great job. It happens all the time. Again, I think of my time working fulltime as a journalist. It was a great job — demanding for sure, with long hours at times — but also with many opportunities to travel, broaden the mind and work on exciting stories.

I chose to walk away from that not because I was sick of it, but because I had to make a choice about following one of my professional interests, farming, rather than splitting myself between several.

Choice

This abundance of choice can be difficult for farmers to accept. Many grew up in an era when the job opportunities out there were few and far between.

The prospect of a decent job with a decent wage was enough to make up anybody’s mind in 1980.

But we are 40 years on now, and the possibilities for capable young people are endless.

His son’s talent for farming was another reason why my farming friend was at a loss.

“I wouldn’t mind, but he knows the cows better than anyone,” he said.

This farmer couldn’t bear the idea of having to look for another herdsman who wouldn’t give his cows the individual attention that his son was able to do in his stride.

In some ways, the dedication to the herd’s wellbeing has been a double-edged sword.

It was a great source of pride, but it was also a major time commitment.

While a 6am start isn’t a big deal on dairy farms, and a 5.30pm finish time would be considered very civilised on many units, it is a significant tie six days a week.

Remember, this is an era when every hour over 40 is considered overtime. The farm in question had about an hour off each day for breakfast and dinner, so it was still a 10 hour day, or a 60 hour week.

It was also a 365-day set-up, so that six-day week was year-round. A farmer might consider €50,000 a year a hell of a salary for this commitment, but younger people might look at that equation differently.

Basic wage

Effectively, they would be working 50pc longer than a lot of their counterparts. Work that back into the wages, and the basic wage is closer to €35,000 a year. That’s less than the average industrial wage.

And remember, this is for the capable person that could turn their hand to anything.

Rather than torture himself trying to find the model herdsman, the farmer has resigned himself to selling the herd.

This is probably the most upsetting part, but also probably the most logical.

The cows have done their job. The bills are paid, and debts cleared. He can sell out at the top of the market, and look forward to a handier workload, and indulge himself in his interests outside the farm.

Like any major change in life, it’ll take a while for the mindset to adjust.

But farmers should keep this scenario in mind. Milking cows, lambing sheep or driving tractors shouldn’t have to be a commitment to the dying breath.