Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Farmers should remember they are not chained to the land until their dying breath

Dairying is a 365-day business and some younger people question whether the rewards are worth the commitment required Expand

Close

Dairying is a 365-day business and some younger people question whether the rewards are worth the commitment required

Dairying is a 365-day business and some younger people question whether the rewards are worth the commitment required

Dairying is a 365-day business and some younger people question whether the rewards are worth the commitment required

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

A farmer rang me in a bit of an emotional state recently. His son had decided that he didn’t want to stay at home milking cows.

The dad was upset on lots of different levels.

Most Watched

Privacy