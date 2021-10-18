Darragh McCullough: Farmers control the narrative, not journalists

‘How do we change the narrative?” is a question I’ve been asked several times by separate groups of dairy farmers over the last week.

Implicit in the query is also the suggestion that media contributors like me should be generating more positive stories.

I understand why farmers feel this way, especially dairy farmers. They never expected to be cast as the environmental villains in Ireland’s struggle to play its part in arresting global warming.

But also consider the situation from the journalist’s point of view.

You are never going to see a headline that reads ‘Farmer prevents local stream from becoming polluted’. That’s just a non-story.

News is dominated by issues, and issues tend to be problems that people believe can be addressed.

Columnists are merely ruminants of news. They chew the cud on the fallout from whatever is dominating the national agenda. In my own case, it tends to be coloured by whatever challenges I’m trying to cope with at home on the farm.

So the idea that somebody has a big lever that can be pulled and suddenly the ‘narrative’ changes is fanciful thinking.

Yes, politicians and big business spend billions on spin and ‘messaging’ to get their side of the story out there. However, this is often just a damage limitation exercise, where somebody is tasked with minimising the fallout after the milk has been spilt.

The important thing for farmers to remember is their actions are the narrative, but this is a double-edged sword. When there is a bad news story about farming, it’s because somebody has been unlucky or careless enough to find themselves in the middle of a bad situation. That can range from a natural disaster to a man-made one. But it’s all news.

Equally powerful are the good news stories. By that I mean the ones that showcase ways that farmers are improving the situation.

I don’t mean improvements in profitability or output. The days of prime time TV being taken up with hour-long episodes of ‘How to produce a live calf every year from your cow’ are long gone.

Remember, over 90pc of the audience for programmes like Ear To The Ground are non-farmers. They don’t care what a farmer’s daily liveweight gain is or what their margin per hectare is. They care about the product they are buying and its impact on the environment.

Jeremy Clarkson has proved to be the exception to all of the above. But you will notice that Clarkson’s Farm doesn’t set out to highlight the issues that are closest to farmers’ hearts. It charts the global celebrity’s journey into farming and the ups and downs that it entails.

It was entertaining TV, courtesy of a multi-million budget, a great cast of characters involved and the farming issues were simply a backdrop against which the drama was played out.

Back in my world, working on Ear To The Ground, the crew is restricted to a single day of filming to capture farming stories from around the country.

We still manage to capture positive stories about individuals, such as David Kerr from Laois. We didn’t go to his farm because he is one of Ireland’s top dairy farmers — we went there because he took a notion to dig a small pond to mark the passing of his dad, George, during a Covid lockdown.

Despite having cultivated a huge network of friends throughout the rural community during his 90 years, George’s funeral could only be attended by a handful of relatives.

The inadequacy of that event bugged David and he thought a pond would be a nice way to mark the occasion for a man that had always loved waterfowl.

In the process, David discovered that if he was serious about creating a positive impact on the environment, he needed to go much bigger than he originally planned. He also realised the loss of the extra two acres of land required by the mushrooming project weren’t actually going to change his overall profitability.

The end result is something that has been enormously satisfying for all involved. It’s also proof that every farmer, whether they intend to or not, is shaping the narrative with every action they do.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.