Darragh McCullough: Fancy kit is useless if you don’t know how to operate it

The best of theory and technology still can’t compete with good old-fashioned know-how

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

I was trying to jog my old memory for the formula for Pythagoras's Theorem this week.

The erudite train of thought was prompted by a very mundane conundrum. I knew my van had a 12-foot-long loading area. And that I wanted to collect a 15ft Christmas tree from my old friend Christy Kavanagh down in Wicklow.

If it didn't fit on the diagonal on the floor, would it fit on the vertical diagonal?

