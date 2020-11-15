Darragh McCullough: Fancy kit is useless if you don’t know how to operate it

I was trying to jog my old memory for the formula for Pythagoras's Theorem this week.

The erudite train of thought was prompted by a very mundane conundrum. I knew my van had a 12-foot-long loading area. And that I wanted to collect a 15ft Christmas tree from my old friend Christy Kavanagh down in Wicklow.

If it didn't fit on the diagonal on the floor, would it fit on the vertical diagonal?

Of course, if the van had been outside the office when I was melting my brain with these mathematical teasers, I could've used a good old-fashioned measuring tape.

And if I was born 10 years later I probably would never have looked past Google.

During the last eight months, as I took myself through the hoops of moving my farm sales online, it was striking how often my queries got the 'just Google it' response.

Unfortunately, there are things that Google isn't great at helping you figure out.

My regular tractor driver and sprayer operator took off on some well-earned annual leave for the last month. I naively told him I'd pick up the baton and get any unfinished jobs completed.

Reality only started to dawn on me when I sat into the tractor with the sprayer all hitched up. After about five minutes of pointless button-pushing and menu-toggling, I realised I couldn't remember a bloody thing about how to get it going.

Admittedly, this is the height of irresponsible farming. It's one thing to wing it with a machine worth tens of thousands of euro, but it's another ball-game altogether hoping for the best as you drive around the countryside with a tank of poison behind you.

It's a perfect example of what makes me a very mediocre farmer. I spend far too much of my time talking about farming and touring around watching others turning theory into practice.

When it comes to actually doing the work, I'm often clueless.

There followed a couple of frazzled WhatsApp video calls trying to show the control screens and array of buttons to my man, who was trying to switch off from the constant noise of me in his ear for the other 11 months of the year. Bless him.

I figured out the basics, like how to get the chemical into the tank and mix without it foaming out over the top and spewing out the sides. And how taking phonecalls while you are filling the tank invariably results in a valve left the wrong way for the wrong length of time.

I also managed to get the sprayer into the field, the booms opened and spray coming out of all the nozzles. At the desired pressure, and the tractor moving at the required speed so that the right concentration of spray went on the crop. Eventually.

Suffice to say that there may be a few hotspots around the fields. And a few bits resembling a jungle by next May for the want of a bit of pre-emergence herbicide.

My biggest problem was that the sprayer was too big and too high-tech for my small brain.

When we bought it nearly two years ago, it was me who decided that we should invest in a 24-metre-wide machine. All the best operators seemed to be working on 24m tramlines, and if the technology was able for it, surely it made sense to buy the most efficient machine possible?

The only thing is that it is actually physically impossible to manually operate a boom that wide without giving yourself whiplash. And a mangled boom, courtesy of my lovely sprawling hedgerows. Did I mention that I’m a covert environmentalist?

Of course, the kit is all set up with GPS and auto-positioning sensors and computers that could send a man to space, and spray a field.

The only thing you need is a fella who knows how to operate it. And that, ladies and gentlemen, does not happen overnight.

Regardless of the number of WhatsApp calls, sprayer qualifications (yes, I do actually have one of those), or fancy kit that you've paid a fortune for.

You'll be glad to hear that I got all the fields sprayed. And kept the vast majority of it out of the ditches, streams and my face.

But I'll probably stick to Pythagoras from here on in. And silly old Pythagoras forgot to add a sub-clause to account for leaving the back doors of the van open. What a dope.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath elmgrovefarm.ie