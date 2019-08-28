Darragh McCullough: Facebook-powered splinter groups threaten future of farm bodies - and farmers could suffer

"What about the INHFA (otherwise known as the hill farmers)?" I asked.

"They're just looking after themselves," was the response.

I persisted by listing out all the other large organisations that claim to be representing tens of thousands of farmers up and down the country. You know, the IFA, the ICSA, Beef Plan and the like.

"Would ya go way outta that!" he laughed. "Them boys don't see any benefit in wasting time on the likes of my clients."

He reckoned that between a good half-day setting up a Facebook page coupled with a WhatsApp group he could charge each of his 800 clients €50 in return for launching a lobby campaign to get Knowledge Transfer (KT) groups reinstated without delay.

He was also confident that his consulting colleagues would be able to muster together another 19,000 farmers, and between the political clout and a slush fund of one million euro, they'd be well able to convince any politician required of the merits of rolling out another €75m KT scheme.

While it might seem a bit fanciful, his case was actually better than some of the hare-brained schemes I've seen hatched over the years.

While farm organisations slagged off KT schemes because 40pc of the funding was going to the advisors, they ticked many important boxes. They helped up-skill farmers by incentivising them to attend information meetings with the promise of a payment of €150 for every two-hour session.

I must admit this was one of my main motivations for signing up to a KT group in my own locality three years ago. What I hadn't banked on was the opportunity it provided me to get to know other farmers in my area who I either only vaguely knew of or didn't know from Adam.

In an era when farming is becoming an increasingly solitary occupation, it is hard to quantify the social value of this interaction, but suffice to say it's an important one.

And last but not least, I learned a lot of new skills that I was very poor on before. The local Teagasc advisor's gentle but determined dissemination of information and growing techniques was a textbook example of a State service at its best.

But let's go back to the western consultant and his budding farm organisation. The call was further proof of how easily farm representation will fracture over the years ahead.

While a €50 punt to get a scheme worth €2,250 over three years seems a fair bet, it would be almost irresistible if the same group was able to swing a deal out of an insurance company offering a €85 voucher to all members who chose to take a policy with them.

The Beef Plan Group have created the blueprint for leveraging social media in order to establish a group that almost immediately is able to demand meetings with ministers, industry leaders and anybody else it likes.

There was a time when farm organisations had to earn their stripes by being patient and waiting in the wings for years before they would be deigned important enough to warrant a seat at the table for any high-level round-table discussions.

The ICSA went through this process, thwarted at every turn by the might of the insiders in the form of the IFA and the ICMSA. More recently the INHFA have established themselves as a dedicated voice for farmers on hill and marginal areas.

While the Beef Plan Group raised eyebrows within the sector, I'm now hearing about other groups such as Talamh Beo and Ireland's Future, who also claim to be more suited to representing farmers' interests than the incumbent organisations.

Scandals

It appeared that the IFA had passed their stiffest test when they pulled through their salary scandals in 2016. At the time I was convinced that the organisation would take a serious hit in membership, but the 'strength in numbers' concept seemed to prevent a collapse.

Is there room for other farm representative bodies to co-exist beside the bigger, older groups like the IFA? Probably.

But in the same way that online content has fractured the media world, the organising power of social media is going to make the decade ahead an uncomfortable one for our farm organisations to earn their keep.

It may also confuse the public and weaken farmer representation, so be careful what you wish for!

Indo Farming