Darragh McCullough: Even the most eco-conscious farmers are damned if they do and damned if they don’t

On one hand, Irish farmers can’t buy carbon credits like CRH or Google to offset our emissions. On the other, we are told we can’t use the carbon sinks we actually own

Wrong idea: The cow is never going to be net neutral… but off-shoring farming carbon emissions to the likes of Brazil is hypocrisy of the highest order. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Progress: Techniques such as LESS spreading (here, a trailing shoe umbilical system) have helped to reduce emissions. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Wrong idea: The cow is never going to be net neutral… but off-shoring farming carbon emissions to the likes of Brazil is hypocrisy of the highest order. Photo: Alf Harvey

Progress: Techniques such as LESS spreading (here, a trailing shoe umbilical system) have helped to reduce emissions. Photo: Roger Jones

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

I was on a dairy farm last week that epitomises the graft and grit that farmers pour into their businesses.

It was hard to find a spot to park because there were John Deeres everywhere.

Slurry tankers fitted out with new low-emission dribble bars, zero-grazer wagons for hauling in the daily quota of fresh cut grass, reseeding machines at the ready to sow self-fertilising swards… and that was only the half of them!

