Darragh McCullough: Even the most eco-conscious farmers are damned if they do and damned if they don’t

I was on a dairy farm last week that epitomises the graft and grit that farmers pour into their businesses.

It was hard to find a spot to park because there were John Deeres everywhere.

Slurry tankers fitted out with new low-emission dribble bars, zero-grazer wagons for hauling in the daily quota of fresh cut grass, reseeding machines at the ready to sow self-fertilising swards… and that was only the half of them!

A wind turbine purred in the field nearest the yard, and solar panels and hot water collectors were visible on several of the sheds.

Underneath the roofs, five milking robots were hissing and pulsing their way through the 24-hour cycle of milking 350 cows.

Less than 20 years ago, this farm was a suckler and sheep operation. The farmer is the same age as myself, and rather than looking at farming part-time until his dad retired, he wanted a way to make the farm generate two full-time incomes.

He has achieved this and more, with room for his son to come into the mix as soon as he finishes college.

Land had also been bought in recent years, and I knew without asking that well over a million euro had been pumped into the holding over the last decade.

And it was money well spent. The farm will be generating annual sales of at least €1m, and the rate of investment will continue over the coming years as the next generation gets into gear.

It’s a textbook example of a viable rural business that has huge benefits for the local economy.

The hard work is paying off at the moment, but there is a dark cloud on the economic horizon for farms like this.

This farmer is doing everything possible to reduce emissions with renewable energy, nitrogen-fixing reseeds and the latest slurry spreading technology, but the truth is he will be nowhere near carbon neutral in the foreseeable future.

At least not according to the current rules.

It is these same rules that also commit agriculture to being carbon neutral by 2050.

At the moment, a litre of Irish milk generates about 1.2kg of carbon.

Teagasc’s research farms reckon they can squeeze that down to close to 0.7kg.

Many will also point to new techniques in the pipeline to further reduce emissions over the coming years, such as feed additives that claim to reduce methane by 30pc.

But I’m a little dubious that a few years of research into feed additives is going to rewrite the fundamentals of how the cow turns cellulose into milk, given that it has taken evolution millions of years to perfect the system.

And even a 30pc reduction doesn’t get us to zero.

In other words, the cow is never going to be net neutral.

That might suit the jihadi that want to wipe livestock farming off the face of the planet.

But reducing dairy or beef output here to simply off-shore our farming carbon emissions to the likes of Brazil, where they get multiplied into an even bigger problem for the planet, is hypocrisy of the highest order.

So some of the fundamentals must change.

First, it is accepted that the life-cycle of methane from a cow is about 12 years. This isn’t looking for methane to be ignored.

But if the national herd stays at a constant level, then the overall amount of methane being emitted will be the same as the amount filtering out of the system over its 12-year life-cycle.

So there’s a case to be made for factoring the levels of biogenic methane in the atmosphere at zero for the baseline period in 1990.

The second major change of mindset requires policy-makers to accept that farmers can offset their emissions against the land that they farm.

The argument made against this is that the land would be sequestering carbon regardless of whether it is being farmed or not.

But this traps farmers in a corner. On one hand they can’t buy carbon credits like CRH or Google to offset their emissions. On the other, they are told that they can’t use the carbon sinks that they actually own.

These are awkward questions, but isn’t it time that somebody pointed out that the emperor has no clothes?