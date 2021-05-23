Farming

Darragh McCullough: ‘Ditch’ the carping — this U-turn could help us dairy farmers

Channelling dirty water away from ditches will be costly, but there is logic to the rule, and it can help make Irish farmers best in class

Big job: Re-working farm laneways be a costly task but there could be advantages. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Since January, all farmers have been obliged to channel dirty water from roadways away from ditches.

It’s the kind of rule that would’ve seemed laughable a few years back. For centuries the actual purpose of ditches was to channel rainwater and run-off away from roadways.

