Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Delinquent donkeys a distraction from irrigation battle as drought bites hard

Identity crisis: Daragh needs to prove to the Department of Agriculture that this pair of donkeys belong to him in order to allow an overdue Glas payment to be processed Expand

Close

Identity crisis: Daragh needs to prove to the Department of Agriculture that this pair of donkeys belong to him in order to allow an overdue Glas payment to be processed

Identity crisis: Daragh needs to prove to the Department of Agriculture that this pair of donkeys belong to him in order to allow an overdue Glas payment to be processed

Identity crisis: Daragh needs to prove to the Department of Agriculture that this pair of donkeys belong to him in order to allow an overdue Glas payment to be processed

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

It seems like we are right back in 2018 again. Back then it took forever to get ground dry enough before we could get sowing in the final weeks of April.

Then Mother Nature turned off the taps completely for June, July and August.

The only difference this year is that the drought has kicked in a month early.