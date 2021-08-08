Farming

Darragh McCullough: Dairy farmers need to get over themselves – alternative ‘milk’ is here to stay

With a growing market for non-cow milks, farmers should take advantage and add value to their produce, rather than sneering

Adding value: Offaly farmer Liam Lynam with his oat milk Expand

Adding value: Offaly farmer Liam Lynam with his oat milk

Darragh McCullough

Less than six months ago I was scoffing at the notion that oat milk should ever be seriously considered as a viable alternative for Irish farmers.

I may have to change my mind on that one. That’s one of the drawbacks of committing in writing your opinions on a weekly basis.

I recently had the pleasure of hanging out with Offaly farmer Liam Lynam.

