Darragh McCullough: Carbon credit payment can solve emissions problem

There a truly sustainable way to keep agriculture going in Ireland without wrecking the planet — but we need some radical ideas

Is there a way to square the emissions circle? Farmers want the freedom to grow their businesses while environmentalists insist that output has to be capped, and even reduced in the case of livestock, to have any hope of addressing climate change.

I’ve had my fair share of run-ins with environmentalists who castigate farmers for questioning their viewpoints.

It’s easy for them to write farmers off as ignorant and deniers their self-righteous desire to see the national herd reduced won’t cost any of them a livelihood.

