Darragh McCullough: Carbon credit payment can solve emissions problem

Is there a way to square the emissions circle? Farmers want the freedom to grow their businesses while environmentalists insist that output has to be capped, and even reduced in the case of livestock, to have any hope of addressing climate change.

I’ve had my fair share of run-ins with environmentalists who castigate farmers for questioning their viewpoints.

It’s easy for them to write farmers off as ignorant and deniers — their self-righteous desire to see the national herd reduced won’t cost any of them a livelihood.

They point to the opportunities in organic farming, but I haven’t heard anybody explain how this makes farming more economically sustainable.

Pressure: Environmentalists are demanding a reduction in the national herd. Picture: Clare Keogh

Pressure: Environmentalists are demanding a reduction in the national herd. Picture: Clare Keogh

For example, it’s estimated that 70pc of Irish organic sheep ends up being sold at conventional prices because of a lack of a premium outlet.

What would happen if this surplus doubled again over the coming years?

The environmental lobby also want farmers to be less reliant on livestock and grow more crops, but Irish agriculture is dependent on beef and dairy because these are the products that we are best able to produce and compete with on commodity markets.

And farmers will rightly wonder why they are being asked to wind down their cattle numbers so that the carbon footprint of the herd can be exported elsewhere. After all, isn’t this what is going to happen with peat from now on?

The Environmental Pillar has chosen to walk out of the agri-strategy committee tasked with drawing up a blueprint for the future of farming.

Unfortunately for farmers, they don’t have the option of giving up in protest about their own futures. They’ve got to make this work some way or other.

Environmentalists have laid claim to the higher moral ground on this, but it’s farmers who are the front-line workers when it comes to protecting the environment.

Farmers have a bigger impact on the environment than any other profession, just by the sheer fact that farmers own the majority of the landscape all around.

Farmers rely on that landscape, on nature and the climate to provide themselves with a living. And they don’t need me or any environmentalist to tell them that.

So back to the issue.

Is there a truly sustainable way to keep agriculture going in Ireland without wrecking the planet?

Yes, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need some radical ideas.

Why is no one discussing ways of changing the €1.5bn of CAP farm subsidies into something that incentivises lower emissions?

If it was changed to a carbon credit payment, then it would instantly decouple it from its historical links, and channel it to farmers with lower emissions, which will tend to be those with the lowest payments at the moment.

It might also move the goal-posts on the way that unprofitable farmers look at their enterprise.

Currently, they keep doing what they are doing partly out of fear that they will scupper their payments if they change anything.

In converting entitlements into carbon credits, you could link current emissions to the current pot of money. If a farmer chooses to produce more emissions, then their payment drops, and the money is redistributed to everyone else. If their emissions decrease, their payment rises by redistributing the pot.

This would send a clear signal — you can generate more carbon emissions, but it’ll cost you.

The flip side is that a farmer who decides to keep less stock gets an immediate increase.

Critics will say that it encourages people to leave land idle. And isn’t that what the environmentalists want?

It’ll also add a cost onto otherwise profitable enterprises, such as dairying. But I suspect that there’s a growing realisation that there’s going to be some kind of a carbon tax over time.

At least this tax would make the farm subsidies somewhat legitimate in the taxpayer’s eyes.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie