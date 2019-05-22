Darragh McCullough: 'Bruton's big decision will save us from another decade of broadband stagnation'
Call it a coincidence. After voicing my frustrations about rural internet on the national airwaves at the weekend, two shiny vans rolled into the farmyard last week to install...high-speed internet.
I didn't know whether to laugh out loud or cry with tears of joy, such was the anticipation of being able to finally pack in the dreaded dongles once and for all.
So it was somewhat of an anti-climax when I realised that all the fuss had been over a 200m reel of innocuous black cable connected into a box no bigger than a pack of rashers in the office.
Boom! A few hours later we were connected the Eir's fibre-optic network.
The next job is to extend the service around the farmyard using a Cat6 cable.
While we are paying for the highest speed available of 300 megabits per second (Mbs), once you pipe it through the wifi into the phone or laptop you're back to just over 100Mbs. However, that's still at least 25 times faster than what we had before, either via the copper landline or the darned dongles.
I'm forever scarred by my experiences of going a few gigabytes of data over our monthly limit on the dongles. During one episode I got a bill for additional charges of over €900. So one month was going to cost me the same a subscribing to the service for nearly eight years!
The constant threat of punitive extra charges is a notion that makes most urban dwellers smile in the same way we do when we recall people reading by candle light and oil-lamps.