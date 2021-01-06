Darragh McCullough: Brexit is a slow burning fuse waiting to explode

It’s a new year. Big whoop. Stock have to be checked, fed and bedded. Milkings continue morning and evening, and fresh produce is delivered before sunrise to shops and distribution centres around the country.

I was on the road on Saturday morning with the first of 2021’s tulips and daffodils, but my mind was elsewhere.

Day-to-day life was rumbling on, but Covid lockdowns and Brexit showdowns have changed everything.

I have 10 million daffodil stems starting to break ground cover in the fields of east Meath over the coming 10 weeks.

A chunk of them are destined for the famous flower auctions in Holland, but with that country in severe lockdown until the second half of January, the prospects are dire.

With half of all the world’s flowers traded through Dutch hands, if you’ve any involvement with export markets, you are likely to be reliant on the Dutch machine to keep churning.

Dumped

When it stops, as it did during the first lockdown last March, close to €20 million of unwanted flowers from the gigantic auction warehouses in Aalmeer are dumped daily.

I’ve got to just hope and pray that trade is rolling again when I hit peak output at the start of February.

But even if it does, Brexit poses further hurdles to be cleared.

Even though I was practically cheering on the countdown to Britain’s exit on December 31, I’ve now realised the real fight has only started.

Fishing

Take our fisheries for example.

With Britain out, Ireland now accounts for nearly 40pc of the area governed by EU rules. Yet, Ireland still only has a fraction of the quota. Just look at part of the area off the Wexford coast, where Ireland has a quota to catch just 50 tonnes of black sole. In contrast, the Belgians have a quota to catch close to 1,000 tonnes of the same species in this patch of the Irish Sea. Irish boats have zero quota to catch the same in Belgian waters in the North sea.

The EU fish quota system was based on the certified catch of each country’s fleet back in the 1970s, a time when an under-developed Irish fleet didn’t even have log books.

It’s the same issues that got Brexiteers going in the early days of their campaign. If Ireland gets a raw deal over the coming weeks, it will store up a political time-bomb that will explode at some point in the future.

Will the British food service sector gradually drift to cheaper beef imports from South America? How big an impact will this have on Irish beef prices?

Standards

And there’s nothing surer than a future row between the Brits and the EU over who’s bending the rules on state supports and minimum standards.

With Ireland more exposed than any other EU country to the retaliatory tariffs that would inevitably follow, how much protection is there at an EU level for the Irish businesses and farmers that would then be facing financial ruin?

For now, I have to focus on the immediate costs created by Britain’s exit. The transport company that trucks the pallets of my flowers via the UK landbridge to Holland every year is hopeful that the route to Rotterdam via Hull will not suffer the same congestion that has already caused chaos at Dover.

But the new paperwork, such as the T2 form that will need to be created by a customs agent for every consignment that I send, will cost me €50. That’s no big deal if you are sending a full load or even a half load.

But if you are small fry like me, sending maybe four or five pallets a time, it’s a 13pc increase in transport costs. That’s the transit charge. But there could also be additional import/export charges of €75 for each consignment. Between that, and possible phytosanitary check charges being introduced by the Department of Agriculture, I’m looking at a 40pc increase in transport costs on small consignments.

That’s where the extra costs of 10c/kg or 1.58c/litre mooted by meat and milk processors have their origins.

In milk alone, it equates to about €32m a year in red tape costs. That will be a direct transfer from dairy farmers’ pockets to rubber stampers in Government, at ports and in logistics chains between here and the Continent.

Say hello to Brexit: the biggest waste of human resources and money ever invented.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath elmgrovefarm.ie