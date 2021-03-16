Farming

Darragh McCullough: Bickering over who’s a ‘real’ or an ‘armchair’ farmer is an amusing but pointless exercise

Don't be distracted by the war of words. Instead, follow the money. It’ll be sitting right where it has always been — in the landowners’ bank accounts

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

What’s a ‘genuine farmer’? You might as well ask what does a real farmer eat for breakfast?

It’s a bit like when people get hot and bothered about what constitutes a family farm.

I work five days a week on the farm that I inherited from my dad. Myself and my wife live there, and by lots of people’s definitions, this would be a family farm.

