Darragh McCullough: Bickering over who’s a ‘real’ or an ‘armchair’ farmer is an amusing but pointless exercise

What’s a ‘genuine farmer’? You might as well ask what does a real farmer eat for breakfast?

It’s a bit like when people get hot and bothered about what constitutes a family farm.

I work five days a week on the farm that I inherited from my dad. Myself and my wife live there, and by lots of people’s definitions, this would be a family farm.

But spin it a different way.

The business is incorporated and none of the 30 staff on the payroll are family. I don’t even take a wage from the enterprise. Instead, I’m lucky enough to be able to live on off-farm earnings

Is this still a family farm?

The fact is that this is an out-dated term for most economically viable farm businesses.

Of course, there are going to be wonderful examples of farms that rely only on family input, and they will continue to be an important part of the mix into the future.

Another term that gets bandied around by lobbyists and policy makers is ‘small farm’.

I’m all for small farms. I grow about 90 acres of daffodils, which is mind-boggling to your average gardener.

But we pale in comparison to most UK daffodil growers, who range up to 3,000 acres in size.

Similarly, the largest dairy farmer in Ireland would be considered a small enough operator in California.

Definitions of ‘family’ and ‘small’ farms are not normally something to lose sleep over, but when environmentalists champion the small farmer as part of the efforts to combat climate change, we need to be thinking on a global scale.

Greenhouse gas emissions are a global problem, so the language has to reflect that.

Back to the genuine farmer.

There’s going to be an unmerciful row over the coming months about who or what constitutes a real farmer.

Amidst all the bickering, it’s worth asking what this definition is for.

The idea is to divert EU farm subsidies away from the other mythical countryside character: the armchair farmer.

But it’s a pointless exercise. Even if we do come up with some true definition of a genuine farmer, how will this stop the payments ending up in the landowner’s pocket?

If I’m the farmer wanting to rent or buy land, I still have to pay the going rate. The landowner also knows that the minimum payment that comes with holding an acre of land is approximately €100 per acre. So that’s the minimum rent that will be charged on that acre. It’s also factored into the land price.

Granted, if more and more of the payment is tied to greening actions, then more of it can be claimed by the farmer because they have the costs associated with the actions.

But that doesn’t leave any more of the subsidy payment in the farmer’s pocket, so what’s been accomplished?

Instead, in an effort to eliminate the dreaded armchair farmer while also appeasing their members, the farm organisations have entered the fray in defining a genuine farmer.

Macra want everyone to complete five-year business plans, and every farmer over 63 years of age to fill out a mandatory succession plan.

How either of those things are going to ensure that payments stay with active farmers is beyond me. It’ll certainly create plenty of work for the farm consultancy business.

The ICMSA’s proposal of stripping landowners of their entitlements if they enter long-term leases might dampen the leasing market, and is unlikely to divert any more money into the active farmer’s pocket.

The IFA are sitting on the fence, claiming that they have not set a definition yet, despite having the best part of two decades to come up with something. Meanwhile, the INHFA want their grannies and all to qualify, going by their requirements, or more accurately, lack of them.

It has all the hallmarks of a great bun-fight that will get plenty of earnest farmers very hot under the collar.

But at the end of the day, don’t get distracted by this war of words. Instead, follow the money. It’ll be sitting right where it has always been — in the landowners’ bank accounts.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie