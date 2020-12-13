Darragh McCullough: Being effectively bankrupt gave me a better perspective on life

As Christmas looms, the pace around the farm has become a bit more frantic than is often comfortable.

It’s all entirely my own doing as I took on producing Christmas trees, wreaths and turkeys in recent years in an attempt to diversify and keep cashflow going to hold on to good staff.

The first year we did about 50 turkeys and trees, and they all sold and we gave ourselves a pat on the back.

But I soon realised that it took as much labour to look after 500 birds as 50, so we embarked on that treadmill familiar to all farmers — the battle to increase scale to reduce costs.

This year we hope to sell close to 300 turkeys and 150 trees. In an effort to broaden our customer base we’ve rented stalls at two farmers’ markets, in Trim and at the Green Door Market in Bluebell near the Farm Centre in Dublin.

It’s all good in theory but having enough sellers and muscle power to wrestle with trees in two off-farm locations, along with selling direct from the farm, takes a bit of doing.

Even just the funnel to net a Christmas tree costs a minimum of €300, which becomes a big outlay if you want them in each location.

I decided to chance it without another funnel at the markets and just reuse the old net that the trees are delivered in as a rope to tighten up all the branches around the trunk.

It actually works grand, and in this era of increasing awareness about sustainability, customers appreciate that less is more.

That’s before they get their workout having to spin the tree by its base while I guide the recycled net around the branches. I don’t know if it’s the masks or the lack of fitness that has everyone blowing so hard by the end of the process.

But it certainly gives them a new-found appreciation of the work involved in selling Christmas trees.

There’s no fortune in it but it keeps all the wheels turning until we start into our daffodil harvest next month.

And it’s all a far cry from where I was just over a decade ago when the combination of a terrible onion harvest and some rotten off-farm investments effectively bankrupted my farm business.

I had to let everyone go, and there was tumbleweed blowing around the yard with so little going on in the place.

The most upsetting part was when I realised days before Christmas that I didn’t even have the price of a few presents in my bank account.

I took to the bed, only to be rescued by my future wife.

In hindsight, its easy to see that I had little to be worrying about with a roof over my head and lots of options to get started again.

But when your back is to the wall it’s easy to lose perspective.

I was reminded of this the other day when I heard of a young local farmer who was slamming doors in people’s faces because he hasn’t money to settle his debts.

He can’t see the way out of his problems, even though he has youth and assets on his side.

I didn’t realise it at the time, but the ability to communicate and work with the people I owed money to back in 2008 really stood to me.

Not only did I emerge from that period with a reputation for honouring debts, but also a better grasp of the value of a euro, and a realisation that it’s a long road ahead that has no turn.

So while the pressure is on over the next two weeks to make sure we’re not looking at turkeys and Christmas trees here on December 25, there’s also the memory in my head that it could be a lot worse.

I could be wandering around an empty farmyard, fretting about where the next cheque is going to come from, and how to get through Christmas.

To those struggling at the moment, keep the faith.

To everyone else, don’t forget that you are one of the lucky ones. And keep an eye out for those less fortunate than yourself.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie