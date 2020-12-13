Farming

Darragh McCullough: Being effectively bankrupt gave me a better perspective on life

When times are hard, spare a thought for those worse off

Frantic pace: Darragh has been busy with his turkeys and Christmas trees. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Frantic pace: Darragh has been busy with his turkeys and Christmas trees. Photo: Damien Eagers

Darragh McCullough

As Christmas looms, the pace around the farm has become a bit more frantic than is often comfortable.

It’s all entirely my own doing as I took on producing Christmas trees, wreaths and turkeys in recent years in an attempt to diversify and keep cashflow going to hold on to good staff.

The first year we did about 50 turkeys and trees, and they all sold and we gave ourselves a pat on the back.

