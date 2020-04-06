Darragh McCullough: Be careful what you wish for - the perils of 'going viral' in the Covid crisis

Ever wanted to know how NOT to start an online business? Read on. Last Tuesday I crawled out of my bed heavy with the knowledge that we had tulips and daffodils and all kinds of other lovely flowers piling up in our fridge with no prospect of sale.

We had worked hard over the last year or two building up a bit of know-how to expand our range of flowers to make us more attractive for local flower shops. Tunnels went up, seeds were sourced, propagation boxes and irrigation systems and whiteboards with detailed planting records all materialised as we geared ourselves up.

And it really looked like it was starting to work, with sales slowly but surely growing. Until Covid-19 struck.

While €20m-worth of flowers were being shredded daily in Holland, my tulips and freesia were blooming furiously in the scent-filled tunnels.

In this slightly panicked state I decided to post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that we would deliver bouquets of Irish-grown flowers anywhere in Ireland for €20.

The price was set deliberately low to simply avoid dumping the flowers, and the public weren't long copping on.

What followed can only be described as online storm, as hundreds of emails, tweets, Facebook posts, private messages, texts and phone calls started to bombard every device in my little portacabin office.

That was when I realised my first big rookie error. I hadn't given as much as a thought to how people were going to pay me for these bouquets. Doh!

I was getting messages telling me that Revolut and Paypal should work. And before the end of the day I had discovered that they certainly did...albeit with hefty 5pc charges in the case of the latter.

That was customers under the age of 50 sorted. But for the older generations, the credit card is king. Again, in the space of 24 hours, I was amazed to find myself operating an online credit card payment facility that allowed people to pay over the phone.

The next question was whether our occasional couriers, would be willing to suddenly start handling a huge spike in daily deliveries from the farm.

As the hours ticked by, and the phones and laptops blinked with increasing numbers of unanswered requests, I also realised I had no idea of how much stock I had left to cope with all the orders.

It was becoming overwhelming, but I clung to the elation that the offer had worked and we would quickly clear any surplus stock we had.

The next day I started at 6.30am. My wife pulled me out of the office that night at 9pm.

The day after that, I started before 4.30am, determined to get ahead of the latest wave of enquiries. There was a good chance of succeeding until an article in the newspaper was namechecked several times that morning on RTé Radio 1.

The phone literally never stopped ringing. I was rapidly realising that I needed systems. The next series of panicked calls was to find out if we could get a web-shop set up by the weekend.

By this stage I instinctively knew this was the only way to cut through the savage amount of administration I had been scrambling through over the previous 48 hours.

Of course, every web developer is out the door at the moment as societies all over the world pivot their everyday shopping habits online. Even the most traditional businesses like one of my local grain merchants has seen his online orders grow eightfold during the last week.

Small businesses like my own that have been flirting with the notion of selling online have suddenly been forced to turn to virtual sales platforms to stop the wheels flying off the bandwagon.

But credit where credit is due. Every step of the way, from the payment facilitators and the web developers, to the courier companies and Bord Bia, there was a willingness to make this happen. The usual bureaucracy and time-lags have evaporated as everybody pulls together during this crisis.

It's not the way I would recommend you ever try to start an online business. But the fact is, we are now an online trader. This offers us the chance to stay in business during this pandemic, and even the possibility to develop further in the future.

While it has been a chaotic week, it has also been a heart-warming one. The public's support and we're-all-in-this-together vibe from the business community has renewed my optimism that Ireland is going to come through this crisis stronger than it ever was before.

Indo Farming