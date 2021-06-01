Farming

Darragh McCullough: Back in the field – who knew actual farming was this hard?

With most of my working day confined to the farm office, I’m not match fit when it comes to the hands-on work in the fields – and few jobs capture the realities of modern farming like spraying

Getting his hands dirty: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Co Meath

Getting his hands dirty: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Co Meath

When my tractor man announced a few months ago that he was “having a baby” — as modern men do — I offered him my heartiest congratulations and told him to take as much time as necessary.

I felt only the slightest twinge of anxiety that all essential field operations would fall to me in his absence.

With most of my working day confined to the farm office, I’m not match fit when it comes to the actual hands-on work in the fields.

