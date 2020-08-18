Farming

Darragh McCullough: Allowing teens behind the wheels of powerful tractors is a tragedy waiting to happen

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Power: Fendt's 942 Vario was voted the 2020 Tractor of the Year; the 415hp machine can hit speeds of 50kph Expand

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Power: Fendt's 942 Vario was voted the 2020 Tractor of the Year; the 415hp machine can hit speeds of 50kph

I was motoring through the scenic countryside of south Kilkenny last week when I came across the beautiful 245-year-old bridge over the Kings River, complete with a huge chunk blown out of the side wall.

A few minutes later I arrived at the farm where we were filming for the day, and I was given the low-down on the shocking accident that caused the damage.

The culprit was a 16-year-old behind the wheel of a 50kph John Deere with a full silage trailer. Like the vast majority of teenagers, he was unable to control his speed and unable to steer his load safely around the corner onto the iconic five-arch bridge.