Darragh McCullough: Allowing teens behind the wheels of powerful tractors is a tragedy waiting to happen

I was motoring through the scenic countryside of south Kilkenny last week when I came across the beautiful 245-year-old bridge over the Kings River, complete with a huge chunk blown out of the side wall.

A few minutes later I arrived at the farm where we were filming for the day, and I was given the low-down on the shocking accident that caused the damage.

The culprit was a 16-year-old behind the wheel of a 50kph John Deere with a full silage trailer. Like the vast majority of teenagers, he was unable to control his speed and unable to steer his load safely around the corner onto the iconic five-arch bridge.

By some miracle, there was no pedestrian or oncoming traffic on the bridge at the time; instead the large dual-axle trailer flipped over onto its side and smashed the eastern wall of the listed structure into smithereens.

Expand Close Power: Fendt's 942 Vario was voted the 2020 Tractor of the Year; the 415hp machine can hit speeds of 50kph / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Power: Fendt's 942 Vario was voted the 2020 Tractor of the Year; the 415hp machine can hit speeds of 50kph

The real miracle is that we haven't had a teenager plough their 50kph juggernauts into something like a school bus. Yet.

I live not too far from the Boyne bridge in Slane. It was notorious up until almost two decades ago because of the inability of large trucks to brake sufficiently as they barrelled down a steep hill towards the narrow crossing point.

It wasn't until a two-year-old boy and his mother were crushed under a HGV in exactly these circumstances that the whole layout for the bridge was completely re-engineered.

Must we wait for a similarly tragic accident before people get their act together on the ludicrously dangerous situation where 16-year-olds, without so much as 15 minutes' of formal practical training, can get behind the wheel of a 200 horsepower tractor capable of speeds of up to 50kph along country roads with loads of up to 20 tonne behind them?

As we head into the final phase of harvest before school restarts in a few weeks, these tractor torpedoes are possibly the greatest menace on our roads today.

Part of the problem is that these machines have become far bigger and faster than most people realise. A contractor told me recently that grain importers now often choose an agricultural contractor over traditional HGV trucks because the tractors are so fast and nimble at loading and unloading.

Of course it's a dream gig for lots of 16-year-olds to land a job driving a €150,000 tractor-and-trailer rig, fully kitted out with the latest GPS, sound systems and LED lights that leave your average high street in the shade any Christmas Eve.

No wonder they are TikToking their heads off, showing off how big, fast and shiny their new toys are.

And the job qualification? All they needed was to get 35 out of 40 questions right during a 45-minute theory test. That, and a willingness to work all the hours God sends for €7.07 per hour.

When you think about the risk to life compared to the tiny changes that would be required, somebody, somewhere, should really be charged with negligence.

Holland sets the standard in Europe, where a special licence is required to drive a tractor. Surprise, surprise, this requires the driver to get a minimum amount of formal training behind the wheel before they are allowed out on their own on the roads.

Training regime

There are also graduated weight and speed limits, depending on the driver's age and experience.

All entirely logical, and easy to implement you would have thought.

I'm told that Farm Relief Services attempted to get the ball rolling with a training regime submission to the RSA close to four years ago.

If I was a contractor or farmer reliant on having young lads behind the wheel, I wouldn't be waiting around for officialdom to get its finger out.

There's nothing stopping the sector from implementing its own voluntary code. When the proverbial eventually does hit the fan, then at least the responsible operators can show that they didn't stand idly by.

Because you can be sure that the headlines about small kids in buggies or cars being killed by bigger kids driving tractors will do a lot more irreparable damage to the sector than any hole in an ancient bridge.