Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Agri leaders should be lobbying for renewables instead of trying undo environmental policies

The climate crisis is not on hold during Putin’s warmongering – and a focus on wind, solar and biogas will benefit farmers

Destruction: A wounded resident of a Kyiv house destroyed by shelling is helped by medics as Russia&rsquo;s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Destruction: A wounded resident of a Kyiv house destroyed by shelling is helped by medics as Russia&rsquo;s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters

Destruction: A wounded resident of a Kyiv house destroyed by shelling is helped by medics as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters

Destruction: A wounded resident of a Kyiv house destroyed by shelling is helped by medics as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

The recent commentary on the future of Irish agriculture has left both farmers and the general public bewildered.

The war in Ukraine will reduce global output of grains and fertiliser, and probably lead to food shortages in the world’s most fragile regions.

Most Watched

Privacy