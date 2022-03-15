Darragh McCullough: Agri leaders should be lobbying for renewables instead of trying undo environmental policies

The recent commentary on the future of Irish agriculture has left both farmers and the general public bewildered.

The war in Ukraine will reduce global output of grains and fertiliser, and probably lead to food shortages in the world’s most fragile regions.

But the idea that there’s going to be a food shortage in Ireland — a country with one of the highest earnings per capita on the planet — is just silliness.

That didn’t stop the kite-fliers running with juicy headlines flagging that every Irish farmer was going to be conscripted into growing grain. The meeting between farm leaders and the Minister for Agriculture a few days later proved what a load of hot air this was.

But it opened the door for farm lobbyists to push the line that we should forget about environmental policies if we are serious about maintaining food security. Instead, they want subsidies on fertiliser, fuel and land rent to encourage farmers to drive on output.

This stance has horrified environmentalists, who have realised that this crisis could unravel years of glacial progress to get the agriculture sector to face up to the task of reeling in its emissions.

They claim that Irish agriculture’s dependence on imported fertiliser, diesel and grain supplies highlights the inherent weakness of the sector.

But they lost the run of themselves too, with long opinion pieces about the need to reverse decades of specialisation on Irish farms for a more diversified, regenerative and low-input farm landscape.

No wonder the public haven’t a clue as to what to believe or who to trust.

Here’s my take: asking a beef farmer to start growing grain is like asking an electrician to start laying blocks. He probably knows the principles, but that doesn’t make him the best man for the job.

So let’s cut out the kite-flying about getting every farmer to plant crops.

Similarly, the idea that Ireland is going to be able to break free from global markets and set its own prices for cabbages, carrots and beans to justify farmers growing a bigger range of crops and livestock is away with the fairies.

But the war in Ukraine isn’t going to be over any time soon, and it will impact Irish farms.

For example, by far the largest component of our 3.7m tonnes of annual grain imports is maize, with Ukraine the most important source.

The war will stop all grain exports from both Ukraine and Russia for now, so global grain prices are going to be sky high for the short-term.

That’s already a fact of life at farm level. At one end, grain farmers are being offered prices that are double what was available during the harvest of 2020. At the other end, the livestock farmers that buy in 5.2m tonnes of grain annually are going to be paying double.

Fertiliser is another key Irish farm input whose price has rocketed by 300pc in the last two years.

Even with prices for beef, lamb, dairy and grains at or close to record highs, Irish farmers still have a fighting chance of making a similar margin to recent years from their enterprises.

Coupled with all the emissions-inspired changes to reduce fertiliser use on farms already, I think Irish farm output could remain fairly stable this year.

At the same time, the climate crisis is not on pause while Vladimir Putin plays warmonger. So the idea that we should throw out all the targets to curb emissions is plain daft.

I would much prefer to see agri leaders lobby for action on renewables. This would be a win for everyone, both within farming and for the public in general.

Not only would it reduce our reliance on Putin, it would reduce farm emissions, and create sustainable income diversification at farm level.

Maybe this latest crisis can finally get the Government to democratise access to our energy infrastructure rather than banging on about public consultations, grid investment and public funding.

We have some of the best potential for wind energy in Europe, and it now produces over 36pc of our electricity requirements.

We also have some of the best biogas potential in the EU, but we produce diddly squat because everybody who proposes an anaerobic digester gets killed by years of bureaucratic nonsense.

As a country, we can’t survive without gas. Neither can the Germans, Danish and French, and that’s why they’ve been building thousands of anaerobic digestors for years.

Not only is it the most economic alternative to fossil fuel gas, it also reduces both the smell and emissions in slurry.

There’s even US funding available because the Americans want to help wean Europe off Putin’s gas.

But it doesn’t stop at biogas. If half of our farmers put up 30kW of solar panels on their sheds, it would be the equivalent of 7,500ac of solar power, and produce enough electricity to power 5pc of the national requirement.

Why isn’t it happening? Because, despite the promises that there’s a scheme ‘in the pipeline’, farmers like me can’t get paid for power we export to the grid.

Instead, we see Russian coal being shipped in to keep old carbon belchers like Moneypoint spewing emissions into the sky, and dollars into Russia’s war machine.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie