Darragh McCullough: A bug’s life – coming soon to your dinner plate

Insects are going to be an increasingly important source of protein in our diets — and a fly factory in Meath is showing the way forward

Grubs up: Darragh with soldier fly larvae at the Hexafly factory near Slane Expand

Grubs up: Darragh with soldier fly larvae at the Hexafly factory near Slane

Darragh McCullough

I arrived home from Mexico once upon a time with a ridiculously large sombrero that caused more hassle than it was worth in heated exchanges over locker space on the flights home.

Far more satisfying was a bag of fried grass-hoppers that I had picked up from one of the thousands of street food vendors in Mexico City. I delighted in munching on them in front of my transfixed, and gagging, pals.

Beyond an intensely grassy taste, you just needed to get over their two oversized, deep-fried eyes staring out as you contemplated placing the little critter in your mouth. The first one was the hardest, honest!

