Darragh McCullough: A bug’s life – coming soon to your dinner plate

I arrived home from Mexico once upon a time with a ridiculously large sombrero that caused more hassle than it was worth in heated exchanges over locker space on the flights home.

Far more satisfying was a bag of fried grass-hoppers that I had picked up from one of the thousands of street food vendors in Mexico City. I delighted in munching on them in front of my transfixed, and gagging, pals.

Beyond an intensely grassy taste, you just needed to get over their two oversized, deep-fried eyes staring out as you contemplated placing the little critter in your mouth. The first one was the hardest, honest!

And we may need to get over our bug-munching phobias sooner than you think.

An adult soldier fly

An adult soldier fly

Traditional farm animals aren’t seen as a great way to generate protein for humans, especially if they are going to emit all kinds of climate-changing gases .

Even worse are the sources of protein we use for our animals, with 25pc of the total catch from our dwindling fish stocks being fed to animals.

As an alternative, an acre of farmed insects can produce about 62 tonnes of protein annually. Compare that with cattle at maybe 30kg per acre. Even agriculture’s protein kingpin, soy bean, can’t do more than half a tonne per acre.

How could this possible? First, consider that a fly egg can increase its weight 10,000-fold in the space of 14 days, and you’ll get a sense of the power of insects to metabolise.

Then concentrate billions of those insects into soaring racking systems in temperature-controlled rooms in an industrial unit in the middle of nowhere, and you start to see how the numbers stack up.

It is these stark facts that have motivated some of the biggest grain companies in the world, like Cargill, to invest in bug farms that are springing up all over the world, including Ireland.

Hexafly was set up by two college buddies less than five years ago. Since then they have raised over €5m to build Ireland’s first insect protein plant, where spent brewers’ grains are converted into high-value proteins.

Soldier flies at Hexafly

Soldier flies at Hexafly

I was lucky enough to get the chance to visit the Hexafly factory near Slane in Co Meath to see how it all happens.

In some ways it’s not a lot different to any intensive indoor farming system. Lighting, heat, humidity, air flow and feed are all tightly controlled inside huge stores where they are multiplying up literally billions of fly eggs on a daily basis.

The first stage is a breeding room where humidity and a sci-fi blue light is tailored to mimic the semi-tropical habitat of the soldier fly — the bug world’s equivalent of the Friesian cow.

Before you lose yourself in a horror scenario of hordes of escaped soldier flies taking over huge chunks of the east coast, note that soldier flies will not survive in the cold Irish climate.

They also happen to be slightly lazy, so rather than buzzing around the place — picture a large black ant meandering through the air.

The eggs from this breeding room are taken to a separate hatchery room, where trays of brewers’ grains lie still under a stark white light.

After four to five days, the trays are tipped into bigger trays, where the larvae really get going. When you place your hand on a container, it sinks into the writhing mix of brewers’ grains and greyish larvae.

Hexafly produce

Hexafly produce

After about two weeks, the larvae are ready to harvest. The bugs are sieved out from the semi-digested feed. Live larvae are a brilliant source of nutrients for poultry, and I can tell you that my hens went bananas for them when I produced a bucket of them.

The vast majority of the larvae are dried to be used as pet food or ground down to release the oil extracts that are highly sought-after in the cosmetics industry.

Even the frass — that’s bug poo to you and me — is good stuff in that it is a great soil conditioner.

The big goal is to get the larvae, either dried or fresh, into the animal feed-chain, but the regulations haven’t keep up with the rapidly evolving world of insect farming.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath; elmgrovefarm.ie