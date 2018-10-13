Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 13 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dan Ryan: Expansion is damaging animals, environment and stockmen

 

'A radical re-shaping of our dairy industry is essential'
'A radical re-shaping of our dairy industry is essential'
Dan Ryan

Dan Ryan

The Indian summer of the last few weeks has resulted in excellent grass growth rates - and a significant improvement in the psychological well-being of farmers.

The past year has been extremely mentally testing for farmers.

It is time for a radical evaluation of the sustainability of expansion in grass-based dairy systems in Ireland.

In excess of 90pc of our milk-based produce is exported. The marketing campaign for this produce centres around healthy food harvested from healthy animals managed in a healthy ecosystem.

The industry here needs to focus on optimal health for people, animals and the environment.

We cannot allow our industry to succumb to the needs of a minority of individuals who wish to expand, to the detriment of the animals, the ecosystem and stockmen.

The Irish dairy sector has expanded rapidly since the abolition of milk quotas but milk prices here still lag behind our European neighbours.

Having surveyed 100 of our dairy clients in Ireland, it is clear that expansion is currently not on their agenda.

Also Read

Will this change when the farm next door comes up to lease? I would hope that the answer will be 'no'.

In a survey of 28 dairy farmers on the Dingle peninsula, only two successors intend to continue in dairy.

How can we allow vibrant rural communities be decimated?

Farmers are guardians of the environment. How can we have a vibrant tourist industry when you rob the environment of its rural infrastructure centred around agriculture?

The picture I paint need not be doom and gloom. The pillars of our dairy industry are the stockmen - and genetically, we have them in abundance.

However, we have created an environment where the interest and survival rate of new entrants to the industry is poor.

We have to make the business attractive for new entrants - to make sure they have a balanced lifestyle, financial reward for added-value milk, and job satisfaction.

Also, new entrants will not learn the art of dairying sitting on tractors. Stockmanship skills are the kernel to healthy dairy cattle at all stages of their production cycle.

Our agricultural colleges are faced with too many students who pass through to avail of tax exemptions and grant aid for farm investment. This attitude doesn't produce the sort of stockmen who are going to survive.

A radical re-shaping of our dairy industry is essential.

Our farms need to have a healthy ecosystem and healthy animals.

If we are serious about having true 'added value' to our dairy exports, we need to have objective, science-based monitoring of farming practices.

New entrants to dairy should be rewarded on the basis of these criteria.

Initially, this would restrict non-sustainable expansion.

But our ecosystem has to be paramount in producing healthy food.

There is a fear that a focus on healthy food may create a backlash associated with 'unhealthy food' entering the food chain.

Further refinement of milk pricing structure can be achieved using science-based assessment of the ecosystem, with commensurate rewards.

This assessment has to include soil health, soil worm population, water quantity and quality, herd health and reproductive performance using SmartScan technology of the reproductive tract.

In conclusion, Ireland has a unique position in Western Europe to add value to grass-based milk production systems.

Sustainability of the industry will in future depend on incentivising inherently gifted stockmen to enter and survive the industry in an environment where they want to be and are driven financially to focus on healthy animals, a healthy ecosystem and healthy food.

Dr Dan Ryan is a bovine reproductive physiologist and can be contacted on www.reprodoc.ie

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

Bon Jovi: 'Because We Can'

Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
(Stock photo)

A life lived with determination, energy, joy and loads of love
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable

Opinion: Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney Picture: Reuters

Opinion: Do not be fazed by two-toned talk about that Brexit border-fix just yet


Top Stories

The new project will tackle the unsustainable deer population in Wicklow

‘This is not a cull, it’s a management programme to maintain the...
caption to come

Wicklow farm tops €1m mark after lots of bidding
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price but warns of market risks
Milking parlour.

Farmer forced to pay over €10k to labourer he sacked
An aerial view of the property on the outskirts of Kinnegad

Versatile midlands holding with dairy conversion potential

Rate of badger culling to reduce to less than 1,000 per year
The New Holland T7 S Essential tractor range is now available in Ireland

New directions - New Holland rolled out all its big guns for a special...