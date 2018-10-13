Dan Ryan: Expansion is damaging animals, environment and stockmen

The Indian summer of the last few weeks has resulted in excellent grass growth rates - and a significant improvement in the psychological well-being of farmers.

The Indian summer of the last few weeks has resulted in excellent grass growth rates - and a significant improvement in the psychological well-being of farmers.

The past year has been extremely mentally testing for farmers.

It is time for a radical evaluation of the sustainability of expansion in grass-based dairy systems in Ireland.

In excess of 90pc of our milk-based produce is exported. The marketing campaign for this produce centres around healthy food harvested from healthy animals managed in a healthy ecosystem.

The industry here needs to focus on optimal health for people, animals and the environment.

We cannot allow our industry to succumb to the needs of a minority of individuals who wish to expand, to the detriment of the animals, the ecosystem and stockmen.

The Irish dairy sector has expanded rapidly since the abolition of milk quotas but milk prices here still lag behind our European neighbours.

Having surveyed 100 of our dairy clients in Ireland, it is clear that expansion is currently not on their agenda.