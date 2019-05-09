Dan O'Brien: 'Voters should care how their money is spent - broadband saga shows they don't seem to mind'

It appears as if people in this group vastly outnumber the people who think value for money should be a consideration when their taxes are spent. That is the case despite the fact that, in spite of its challenges, rural Ireland is very far from dying.

After declining for 130 years after the Famine, the population of rural areas (classified as those outside conurbations of 1,500 people or more) bottomed out in the early 1970s. Since then it has grown by a quarter.

Click to view full size graphic

Even between the censuses of 2006 and 2016, a period which included the worst slump since the 1950s, it grew by more than 100,000. Only one county - Sligo - recorded a fall in its rural population over that tough 10-year period.

All of this has taken place in a geographically peripheral country in an era of ever-increasing urbanisation.

In Spain, Portugal and peripheral eastern parts of Europe, what the EU's statistics agency calls "predominantly rural regions" are in decline. In the most extreme case, Lithuania's rural regions lost almost a fifth of their populations in the 10 years after 2006.

Ireland is at the other extreme, recording the biggest rural population gains of any European country in the decade to 2016, as the accompanying chart shows.

Despite all of this, the rural-Ireland-is-dying narrative remains pervasive and widely peddled. Some politicians peddle it. Some even claim deliberate neglect is the cause. This happens, incidentally, despite huge transfer of taxpayers' money from urban to rural areas and despite rates of material deprivation being higher in the former than the latter.

None of that is to say rural Ireland does not face challenges or that getting broadband to as many people across the country should not be a priority. But politicians need to show leadership and base their positions on facts and evidence.

The Government has not done that with its broadband strategy. That has become publicly evident in the unprecedented publication of the evaluation of the civil servant best placed to evaluate how taxpayers' money is be spent. The Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Robert Watt, and his staff have shown beyond doubt the broadband plan is not good value for money. Committing €3bn to it will mean other projects, which are good value for money - including schools and hospitals - will be negatively effected.

In a democracy, people get the politicians they deserve. If voters do not punish politicians for the misuse of their taxes when they go to the ballot box, then so be it. But if anyone thinks failing to sanction this sort of behaviour will not impact them personally, they should think again.

The unthinking reaction to throw money at an issue as soon as it sprouts legs is central to the reason no progress has been made in reducing the mountain of government debt in recent years. If the economy hits the skids in the foreseeable future there will be no petrol in the tank to steer it back towards stability.

How the broadband saga plays out will say a lot about how we collectively view the role of the State and how it uses our taxes.

There has never been a case in which the politically motivated misallocation of resources has been highlighted in advance so clearly. If it goes ahead with a collective shrug of the national shoulders it will signal clearly to politicians that voters really don't care about how their money is spent. That will not be without serious consequence.

