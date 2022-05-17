Dairy-style co-ops are the way for solar to win the hearts and minds of rural Ireland

Solar farm announcements have become a regular feature on the business pages in recent years.

Last week, Bord Gáis Energy and Amarenco trumpeted a deal to create eight solar farms in Cork.

Developments like this, on the face of it, should be welcomed by all. Ireland is in dire need of clean energy, and many farmers are in dire need of a new income source.

Despite this, question marks linger over how solar farms will ultimately develop in Ireland and who will benefit.

As Martin O’Sullivan writes, farmers must consider many financial implications before committing to solar developments — and decisions taken today may have long-term consequences for farmers and their successors.

An inflexible tax code is a major barrier to solar farm developments, and the State must decide if they are to be encouraged or not.

Solar farms can also cause tension in rural communities, just like wind farms and transmission cables have done in the past. The last thing the country needs is neighbours falling out with each other and communities up in arms over developments that will wean us off fossil fuel.

The planning system as it relates to solar farms seems a complete grey area, and here, too, the Government must step up and make sure the public interest is protected.

Bringing an end to the bureaucracy around putting solar panels on roofs is an obvious first step.

Climate change can be one of those problems where everyone agrees transformation is needed — just as long as it doesn’t affect them personally.

Ireland needs to transition its energy system away from fossil fuels, and solar farms will be part of that mix.

Greater community involvement and ownership in solar farm developments could offer a solution to many of these issues.

Indeed, the success of the co-operative structure in dairy offers an ideal template for how all renewables, not just solar, could be rolled out in Ireland.

Faceless multinational corporations dominate today’s energy system on which we all depend so much. Perhaps there is another way.