Dairy co-ops have responsibility to tackle problem of calf slaughter

Angus Woods

If farmers won’t take these calves for free, breeding policies need to change – because this slaughter is damaging the sector’s reputation

Problem rearing its head: The slaughter of bobby calves is not illegal, but that does not make it right in the urban consumer&rsquo;s mind, or indeed the minds of the majority of Irish farmers. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

As a farmer in my part of Co Wicklow, where a lot of people commute to Dublin, you would be pretty lonely if you failed to interact with non-farmers.

I get to hear a more urban view of farming in discussion with my neighbours . There is no farming echo-chamber around here.

