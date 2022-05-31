Dairy co-ops have responsibility to tackle problem of calf slaughter

As a farmer in my part of Co Wicklow, where a lot of people commute to Dublin, you would be pretty lonely if you failed to interact with non-farmers.

I get to hear a more urban view of farming in discussion with my neighbours . There is no farming echo-chamber around here.

This has its advantages and disadvantages.

Over 20 years ago, we had complaints about smells when we spread slurry, or noise when we were working late at night, but in general, we have listened to concerns and worked out solutions.

The recent official admission that almost 30,000 calves from dairy farms have been slaughtered so far this year (with 53pc coming from 100 farms), is causing questions to be asked that will not simply go away if farmers don’t talk about it.

Recent Teagasc research has put figures to the three methods of managing non-replacement dairy calves.

35pc are reared and finished on dairy farms. These dairy farmers should be recognised for being socially and environmentally sustainable. They are making a profit and meeting market requirements.

Another 35pc are being reared on non-dairy beef farms.

However, the Teagasc research indicates that after a five-year period, only 39pc of these farmers were continuing to buy and rear dairy non-replacement calves.

This 61pc opt-out needs to be addressed.

The third and most worrying group is the 30pc of dairy-bred non-replacement calves that are either live exported, slaughtered or die on-farm.

These are all unacceptable to the general public, and risk damaging the reputation of Irish agriculture and Irish farmers.

If live exports were to stop, there would be a real issue around who would rear the extra calves — already, many calves sent to marts can’t find a buyer, even at €1 or €2 each.

If farmers won’t take these calves for free, breeding policies need to change.

The debate around reducing agricultural emissions needs to reflect the reality that the majority of Irish beef will originate in the Irish dairy herd, and Irish dairy farmers will control the genetics used to produce that beef.

The co-ops have a huge responsibility to deliver a system where both the milk and the calf/beef are truly sustainable.

The slaughter of bobby calves is not illegal, but that does not make it right in the urban consumer’s mind, or indeed the minds of the majority of Irish farmers.

Our dairy industry needs to learn from the mistakes of their New Zealand counterparts. Are they employing the ostrich solution?

As the breeding season moves into the final few weeks, it’s clear that the dairy co-ops have let another year slip by without really tackling the issue.

The slaughter of dairy calves is not a problem that the beef factories can solve.

The recent ICBF dairy farmer survey focusing on dairy-beef showed that improving calf quality was the lowest priority.

This underlines how much work needs to be done to address the calf-welfare iceberg lurking under the surface, and the risks involved for all Irish farmers if public sentiment slips further away from supporting them.

Milk price is key to changing socially unacceptable breeding policies on the small number of dairy farms that will damage the reputation of all farmers.

The only people who can sort out the problem are the men and women on the boards of our dairy co-ops around the country. They have a responsibility to protect the brand, image and reputation of not only their co-op, but also the majority of their members, who do not send calves for slaughter.

The co-op boards need policies that financially deter bad breeding practices.

The welfare of all calves, male or female, must be a priority before the problem spreads further.

To protect the vast majority of farmers and the reputation of the industry itself, the time for corrective action is now, during a buoyant dairy market.

It is not acceptable to protect the small number of dairy farmers who continue to dismiss concerns, in the belief that larger profit is the only thing that matters.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow