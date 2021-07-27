Covid payment is a real problem for farms that depend on manual labour

Three long-serving staff have quit their jobs with me in the last few weeks. I’m surprised how much it has affected me. I know I should be all grown-up about it and accept that this is just how things are.

It’s a free country, blessed with many economic opportunities, and most of them happen to be outside farming. And I’ve no excuses for not being able to see the employee’s point of view, since I was that employee until a few years ago.

I did the exact same thing when I jacked in a good job with Independent News and Media to concentrate on farming.

It was no reflection on my employer or the job — I just had other choices. But it’s hard not to be slightly bothered.

After all these years, never being a day late with wages and doing my best to pay over the minimum wage, my jobs are ditched in favour of something else. To be fair, there were very different reasons for the various departures.

One man got a job with a semi-state, complete with higher wages and a gold-plated pension. It’s always going to be hard to compete with that.

The two other employees jacked in the job at short notice, apparently because higher paying opportunities had been dangled under their noses.

I think we’re heading into Celtic Tiger Part II, where rampant inflation creates a red-hot market for labour that drives up wages at an uncomfortable rate.

The Covid PUP payment is probably exacerbating the situation.

I’ve heard of employees refusing to come back to their minimum wage jobs on the basis that they couldn’t be bothered when there is €350 per week available to them for staying at home.

It’s going to be available up until September and only reduces by €50 every two months from that point.

So €300 a week will be on offer to everybody currently on the scheme until November and €250 a week until next February.

Another issue appears to be where Revenue is belatedly catching up on employees who have been claiming on the double. Some of the 850,000 PUP claimants apparently decided it would be smart to keep claiming the subsidy even when they returned to work, and their employers were none the wiser.

Only now have Revenue started claiming those overpayments back through higher taxes.

But for someone on close to the minimum wage, the concept of having to stump up an extra €4,000 or €5,000 in tax over the coming months was not a palatable option.

Instead the employees often decide to simply jack in their jobs in favour of taking their chances in the wider economy or maybe even returning to their home countries.

I hear economists claiming that inflation is a thing of the past and a concern of by-gone eras. I reckon we’re right back in the jaws of a boom-bust cycle. Have you heard about the builder paying out €2.50 a block?

The biggest annoyance for employers is how powerless it can feel in these situations.

The guys that have left me were some of my best workers. They were the backbone of a team that got through a huge amount of work here every year for the past five years. During that time, they had learned what way I needed flowers picked, packed or graded, the peculiarities of each machine and, crucially, where the vice-grips was last left.

The relationship was always good, and there was a lot of trust on either side, but that counted for nothing when push came to shove.

So for the foreseeable future, businesses that rely on manual labour will just have to suck it up.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.