Controversy masks delay in naming minister for agriculture

The celebrated pop artist Andy Warhol predicted everybody will get to be agriculture minister for 15 minutes. Well, if you want to be pedantic, he actually predicted everybody would in future get 15 minutes of fame.

But as the Government prepares to announce its third agriculture minister in two months - the fourth incumbent this year - you'll get the Warhol reference is only a small exaggeration.

The week-long controversy about appointing a new EU commissioner has overshadowed the critical lack of Government leadership as the agri-food sector faces a host of unprecedented challenges from every angle.