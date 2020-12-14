Farming

Conor Skehan: Pursuit of eco principles costs those least able to pay

The new agriculture roadmap makes no mention of its economic impact - such as an increase in the price of food, writes Conor Skehan

'The new agriculture roadmap makes no mention of its economic impact'. Stock photo Expand

Conor Skehan

Ireland is part of a small club that includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia in which consumers spend less than 10pc of their income on food. All of the rest of the EU, as well as Japan and New Zealand, spend up to 15pc on food - while much of the rest of the world, including Russia, China, India and most of South America, spends twice this amount.

In countries like Nigeria, nearly two-thirds of household incomes are spent on food. Ireland used to be like that once. It is easy to take the price of food for granted when it is so low. It is a very important issue in society because high food prices mostly affect the poorest and most disadvantaged households.

Last week, as Brexit negotiations come to a messy end, there appears to be agreement that one inevitable effect will be to increase the price of food in Ireland. Also last week, the Government launched a National Climate & Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector, entitled Ag Climatise, which may also increase food prices.

